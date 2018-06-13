Investis Appoints David Corchado to Board of Directors

"At a time when marketing budgets are tightening, our clients need to connect with more audiences on more channels," said Corchado. "I came to Investis because their integrated approach to technology, digital expertise, and service is the future of how we solve business challenges."

"David is a full stack digital expert," said CEO Don Scales. "He will be the voice of technology on the Board. His experience has allowed us to grow our advantage in secure website development and build new analytics capability. As a member of the Board, he will be instrumental in helping set the company's strategic direction and will be an important part of our continued growth."

Investis is a digital communications company that creates meaningful connections for the world's most ambitious businesses. More than 2,000 clients around the world, including Rolls-Royce, GE and Anglo American trust our team of over 500 employees to deliver stronger relationships with audiences and improved ROI through our Connected Content™ approach to digital. For more information, please visit www.investis.com.

