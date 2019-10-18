Investis Digital Announces Executive Promotions

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company, announced the appointment of Dave Johnson as global chief operating officer and Melissa Davis as managing director of the Investis Digital New York office.

Don Scales, chief executive officer of Investis Digital, said, "Investis Digital continues to experience tremendous growth. Dave and Melissa are the right people to bolster our operations and commitment to creating value for our clients. One of our core values is to bring passion to what we do, and they deliver on that each and every day."

Johnson joined Investis Digital in 2018 and currently serves as head of U.S. operations. He possesses more than 20 years of agency management experience, including roles as chief operating officer at iCrossing and president, North America, for Agency.com. In this new role, Johnson will partner with Investis Digital's global teams to deliver operational improvements that will help drive margins and increase productivity.

"Investis Digital brings seasoned industry professionals to the market, and I'm committed to making our company even better by supporting our teams with world-class operations," Johnson said. "I am also excited to work with a great team that cares about delivering results and quality for our customers."

Davis joined Investis Digital in 2014 as the first head of the company's New York client service team. She built the team from the ground up to support the company's rapidly growing client portfolio. In 2016, she transitioned from head of client service to lead the delivery team. In her new role, she will manage several functions including delivering on Investis Digital's Connected Content™ approach to solve client challenges. Davis will also be responsible for leading and cultivating talent in the New York office.

"The Investis Digital New York office is thriving at the epicenter of digital communications," Davis said. "We are uniquely suited to help businesses share their brand narratives to key audiences including shareholders, investors, job seekers and employees. Our growth will continue to be spearheaded by keeping client satisfaction as our compass for the decisions we make and the way we do things."

Investis Digital has experienced strong growth through a combination of organic and strategic initiatives, including the March 2019 acquisition of Arizona-based Vertical Measures. Earlier in 2019, Investis Digital announced the opening of an office in Dublin. The company has also rolled out new offerings, such as its Connect.ID, a proprietary technology suite that enables companies to build and deploy digital communications more effectively and efficiently to drive maximum ROI.

About Investis Digital

Investis Digital is an award-winning digital communications company. Founded in 2000, the company combines effective storytelling and engaging digital experiences with world-class performance marketing and its proprietary enterprise-grade Connect.ID technology to help businesses communicate clearly and authentically with any audience. Investis Digital's 2,000 global clients, including Ascential, ASOS, Rolls-Royce, Tarte, Fruit of the Loom and Wyndham trust the Investis Digital team of more than 550 employees to deliver stronger relationships with audiences and improved ROI through its Connected Content™ approach.

