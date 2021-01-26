Investis Digital Announces Strategic Partnership with Clinpal

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership with eClinicalHealth (Clinpal™). This alliance combines Investis Digital's propriety framework, Connected Content™, known for attracting, targeting and engaging hard-to-reach patient populations, and Clinpal's cloud-based platform, which connects those patients, study teams and sites during a clinical trial.

This partnership addresses two critical unmet needs – operational inefficiency and lack of transparency in the recruitment process for teams conducting clinical studies. This integrated approach has proven to provide faster, patient-centric, and cost-effective recruitment.

Ian Koenig, SVP, Global Head of Life Sciences at Investis Digital comments, "We've taken apart everything that has to do with the patient recruitment flow model and rebuilt it more efficiently. Our clients no longer have to wonder why their enrollment curve looks the way it does. Through our platform and coordinated effort, they can dive deep into the data at a country, region, and site level in real-time, and make data-driven actions on their recruitment efforts."

Key benefits of the integrated solution include:

Advanced subject profiling

Omni-channel engagement tactics

Sophisticated pre-screening

Candidate flow-through management

Real-time analytics

Clinical operations support

The Investis Digital-Clinpal solution provides comprehensive stakeholder mapping, digital and non-digital content creation, analytics, and reporting, alongside a vast array of tools, including e-consent and EDC, to fulfill any patient recruitment need study teams may have. Its continuous feedback loop allows study teams to react quickly to ensure optimal operational efficiency. This solution also asserts HIPPA and GDPR compliance.

"Patient engagement and managing the warm handover to study sites is at the heart of clinical trials. With Investis Digital's powerful performance marketing solutions coupled with our scalable platform that allows you to run highly complex studies from rare and orphan diseases to global mega-trials will potentially revolutionize the future of patient recruitment," said Karl Landert, CEO of eClinicalHealth.

About Investis Digital

Investis Digital has been at the forefront of digital communications for two decades. Over time we've gained deep sector knowledge, invested in leading technologies, and built lasting and trusted relationships with more than 1600 global companies, including Ascential, Anglo American, Rolls-Royce, Fruit of the Loom and Vodafone.

Through a proprietary approach we call Connected Content™, we unite compelling communications, intelligent digital experiences and performance marketing to help companies build deeper connections with audiences and drive business performance.

We tell brand stories through strategic and engaging content that meets your audiences at the right time, in the right place, with the right message.

We build and run intelligent websites and digital experiences that are rapidly deployed and strategically measured, underpinned by our secure, world-leading Connect.ID technology and 24/7 service.

We find the audiences that matter most through powerful performance marketing solutions that optimize and amplify your brand across all touchpoints.

This unique blend of expertise, technology and "always on" service allow clients to trust that their digital footprint and brand reputation is secure and protected 24/7 by our dedicated team of 500 digital experts across 9 global offices. To learn more on how Investis Digital has been powering digital communications since 2000, please visit: www.InvestisDigital.com

About eClinicalHealth Limited

Headquartered in Scotland, eClinicalHealth Limited, developers of the Clinpal™ remote research platform, was founded in 2012 to provide innovative clinical trial solutions. The company is committed to developing patient-centric innovation in clinical trial processes and technology with pharmaceutical companies, CROs and other service and technology providers. eClinicalHealth has been one of the leaders in providing technology for remote decentralized ('virtual') trials.

Contact information:

MaryAlina Vettichira-Mathew

[email protected]

SOURCE Investis Digital

Related Links

http://www.InvestisDigital.com

