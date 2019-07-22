Investis Digital Announces the Launch of Connect.ID

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company, today announced the launch of Connect.ID, a new proprietary technology suite that delivers enterprise-grade business websites and content at scale - rapidly, securely and efficiently. With Connect.ID, companies get a complete web development, content management, and analytics solution that enables the rapid deployment and reporting of secure content across websites, mobile apps, landing pages and social networks.

Don Scales, Chief Executive Officer of Investis Digital, said, "Connect.ID helps businesses solve the ever-growing challenge of creating content at scale in a secure environment to keep pace with their audiences across the digital world. This new offering will strengthen Investis Digital's mission of combining effective storytelling with innovative digital approaches to help companies communicate clearly and authentically with any audience."

This fully managed platform as a service solution is built with an atomized design framework that relies on the reuse of common design elements and components. Consequently, companies can develop and launch websites more efficiently, with reduced on-going costs and accelerated setup supported with best-in-class hosting and security.

Connect.ID is made up of two components: Connect.ID Platform and Connect.ID Intelligence.

The Connect.ID Platform provides the ability to efficiently create scalable digital channels through the use of flexible atomized components, dramatically reducing deployment timescales without compromise to either design, engineering or security standards.

Connect.ID Intelligence is an accompanying unified cloud-based solution that allows clients to manage those digital communications, across channels and devices, via a hybrid CMS. Providing enhanced visibility, Connect.ID Intelligence allows companies to make informed decisions based on integrated, industry-leading analytics and built-in proprietary insight data.

Connect.ID's enterprise-grade platform is hosted using Gartner recommended technology solutions, including AWS, Akamai, Drupal and Symantec. Further, the offering is coupled with a 24/7, 365 days-a-year service model with less-than-15-minute response times and 99.9% guaranteed up-time.

David Corchado, Investis Digital's Chief Digital Officer, said, "Our team is delivering to clients the best-in-market solution for website and channel development. We have built a first-of-its-kind platform with a rapid and efficient implementation cycle without compromising on engineering standards and security. With Connect.ID, businesses can build and launch websites in a fraction of normal time without sacrificing design quality."

With initial beta-testing starting in 2018, the Connect.ID Platform has been deployed with success in more than 20 countries and is already trusted by over 700 companies globally, including 30% of the FTSE350 and 10% of the S&P500. Further, Connect.ID is ISMS 27001, ISO 9001 accredited and EU GDPR Regulation (2016/679) certified.

"Since the go-live of our site, it paid for itself within the first three weeks," said Kristian Brugts, Group Head of Brand at Ocado. "Having a modern, stable and professional site has seen a natural recruitment increase, saving us money on agency recruitment as a result."

Connect.ID is intended to work in tandem with and support Investis Digital's unique and proprietary approach to building digital connections between customers and their audiences: Connected ContentTM, which unites compelling communications, digital experiences and performance marketing to deliver exceptional results.

For more information about Connect.ID, please visit https://www.connectid.cloud.

About Investis Digital

Investis Digital is an award-winning digital communications company. Founded in 2000, the company combines effective storytelling and engaging digital experiences with world-class performance marketing and its proprietary enterprise-grade Connect.ID technology to help businesses communicate clearly and authentically with any audience. Investis Digital's 2,000 global clients, including Ascential, ASOS, Rolls-Royce, Tarte, Fruit of the Loom and Wyndham trust the Investis Digital team of more than 550 employees to deliver stronger relationships with audiences and improved ROI through its Connected Content™ approach. For more information, please visit https://www.investisdigital.com

