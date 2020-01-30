Investis Digital CEO Don Scales Publishes Professional Services Book to Unlock Purpose and Profit

Scales said, "How to Lead A Values-Based Professional Services Firm shares many lessons I've learned running professional services firms for nearly 40 years. The industry is changing radically. Increasingly, clients and employees are rewarding professional services firms that articulate a purpose, values and story. How to Lead a Values-Based Professional Services Firm will help leaders adapt successfully to this new reality."

Biderman-Gross said, "When a leader has the courage to fully embrace the Three Keys, there will be significant impacts in all aspects of business: sales, marketing, human resources, strategic partnerships, and so on. The Three Keys become the filter through which any leader communicates your brand with employees, vendors and partners."

Relying on compelling examples, Scales and Biderman-Gross show how the Three Keys can guide every single decision that a professional services leader makes, from hiring people to planning a merger/acquisition. Each chapter offers resources that can help companies seize the opportunities to run a business based on the Three Keys, ranging from forming the right culture to measuring performance.

As noted on the book's website, the Three Keys will unlock purpose and profit – which, in turn, will enable companies to turn the obstacles into opportunities and grow revenue beyond expectations.

Don Scales possesses deep experience of managing professional services firms for more than three decades. In 2018, he spearheaded a rebranding of Investis Digital to reflect the focus on delivering sustained value by helping clients connect with their customers through digital. He previously led iCrossing from a small search agency to a global full-service digital agency that was acquired by Hearst Corporation for over $300 million. Prior to that, Don was the CEO of Omnicom Group's Agency.com, where he successfully led the company through a tremendous period of growth. He has also served as Managing Director of Igate Capital, as well as group Vice President of Industry Consulting of Oracle and Senior Vice President of Management Consulting of EDS.

As the CEO and founder of Advantages, an award-winning New York–based end-to-end communications agency, Fran Biderman-Gross leads her clients on an invaluable journey of brand discovery. She excels at leading senior executives to clearly see the results from purpose-driven approaches to marketing and leadership. As a leader with decades of marketing expertise, she has mastered the art of inspiring and creating actionable steps so that purpose-oriented leaders can empower their teams and their organizations to build enduring emotional connections with their markets.

For more information, and to download a sample chapter, please visit https://3keysbook.com/index.html. #3Keys #PurposeDriven

Connect with Don Scales on Twitter @don_scales, and on LinkedIn here.

About Investis Digital

Investis Digital is an award-winning digital communications company. Founded in 2000, the company combines effective storytelling and engaging digital experiences with world-class performance marketing and its proprietary enterprise-grade Connect.ID technology to help businesses communicate clearly and authentically with any audience. Investis Digital's 2,000 global clients, including Ascential, ASOS, Rolls-Royce, Tarte, Fruit of the Loom and Wyndham trust the Investis Digital team of more than 550 employees to deliver stronger relationships with audiences and improved ROI through its Connected Content™ approach.

SOURCE Investis Digital

Related Links

https://www.investisdigital.com/

