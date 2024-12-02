Investment and Growth Planned for Point of Sale at Truck Stops as PDI Technologies Acquires Comdata Merchant Solutions

Comdata retains fuel card and payment acceptance business serving commercial fleets

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, today announced its acquisition of the Comdata Merchant Solutions business from Comdata's parent company, Corpay Inc. (NYSE: CPAY). This includes the Point of Sale (POS) hardware, software, and systems that enable transactions at the site level for truck stops and unattended commercial fueling locations.

PDI currently offers a market-tested POS retail solution internationally, including convenience customer sites in North America as of Q4 2024. Designed for its versatility in both retail fuel and convenience, the all-in-one software platform provides cloud-centric POS, self-checkout, and foodservice capabilities. The addition of the Comdata Merchant Solutions assets and technologies to the existing PDI retail offering expands and strengthens the PDI POS portfolio.

"For years, the Comdata Merchant Solutions team has dedicated themselves to serving the POS needs of the attended and unattended over-the-road trucking industry," said Sid Gaitonde, President, Enterprise Productivity, PDI Technologies. "We welcome their team and look forward to delivering even greater value to customers and the entire industry ecosystem as we invest in and grow the business here at PDI."

Comdata will retain operations of its truck stop payment acceptance network, including the fuel cards issued to trucking companies and the technology that accepts transactions at truck stop retailers, which were not included in the acquisition. As part of the deal, PDI will become an approved provider of Comdata transactions across the PDI POS solutions.

"This is an exciting announcement for the Comdata Merchant Solutions team and the industry, and we wish the team the best as they transition to PDI," said Randy Morgan, President, Comdata. "We know PDI will support and enhance the POS part of the business, while we remain the card issuer and merchant acceptance provider moving forward."

"PDI's integration with Comdata Merchant Solutions will allow us to deliver a more comprehensive and efficient POS solution, ultimately benefiting both convenience retailers and their customers," said Brad McGuinness, Senior Vice President and General Manager, POS Solutions, PDI Technologies. "We see immense potential in both the exceptional technology and the deeply knowledgeable people at Comdata Merchant Solutions, and we look forward to adding them to our growing portfolio and team."

Berenson & Company, LLC served as financial advisor to PDI in connection with the transaction.

