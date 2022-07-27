Investment App Delphia Names AWS Lead Scientist Andrew Arnold as Chief Science Officer

Wall Street caliber app bolsters team with leading AI scientist

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delphia ("the Company"), the world's first investment advisor to reward investors for sharing data to improve their returns, today announced the appointment of Andrew Arnold as Chief Science Officer. The Company's hedge fund also disclosed that it achieved an average of 72% net returns in its first year of performance (59% net return to those paying the highest fees).

As the lead scientist on AWS' (Amazon Web Services) CodeWhisperer, Arnold is a proven expert in machine learning and artificial intelligence. With its proprietary prediction models and quantitative investment approach, Delphia has the fifth highest-performing equity long-short fund, by single-year performance, in hedge fund history*. With Arnold's addition to the team, the Company is doubling down on the combination of AI and proprietary data as a way to continuously outperform the market and previous industry benchmarks.

Arnold will build on top of Delphia's existing proprietary prediction models and quantitative investment framework to surface new insights and discoveries from the Company's vast and growing data set, adding to Delphia's already impressive performance. Through Arnold's contributions, Delphia will continue to improve upon its stock selection model at an ever-increasing pace, providing a greater chance for accredited and non-accredited investors alike to take advantage of future investment opportunities.

"We believe Andrew Arnold's track record, in both AI and quantitative investing, will allow us to become the preeminent quantitative investment manager on the market," said Andrew Peek, CEO and Co-Founder of Delphia. "His ability to lead the launch of a highly complex service at one of the world's most renowned innovators, AWS, makes him an incredible addition to our team. I am excited to work closely with Andrew as he will play a significant role in elevating our offering and further leveling the playing field for all investors, regardless of their accreditation or level of familiarity with investing. Our goal is to help investors achieve higher returns on their investments through world-class AI and research. I'm confident that bringing Andrew to the team will help us deliver on this promise in unprecedented ways."

Prior to joining Delphia, Arnold led a team of applied researchers and scientists at AWS, where the team launched CodeWhisperer, an AI pair programming tool, similar to GitHub's Copilot, that can autocomplete entire functions based on only a comment or a few keystrokes. Before that, Arnold held various leadership positions at prominent global organizations in the fields of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and quantitative trading. Andrew holds a PhD in Machine Learning from Carnegie Mellon University and a BA in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence from Columbia University. He is also an Adjunct Professor in NYU's Department of Finance and Risk Engineering, where he lectures on natural language processing and machine learning applied to quantitative trading and finance.

Arnold commented on the news, "I'm thrilled to start working with this team of talented individuals to expand on the data-driven investment framework Delphia has built. It's not every day that an institutional-grade investment algorithm makes its way into the hands of everyday people. As markets continue to evolve, data will remain the most essential differentiator needed to stay ahead and I'm excited to contribute to the incredible amount of innovation already happening within the team."

About Delphia

Delphia was founded in 2018 on the premise that people should be able to capitalize on the value of their own data by obtaining access to top-tier investment products. Delphia is the world's first investment advisor that rewards investors for providing data to improve their returns. By running 43 million active predictions and relying on 50 billion data points, Delphia is able to train an algorithm to make stock selections across thousands of publicly traded companies up to seven financial quarters into the future. In addition to its retail investment strategies, Delphia operates a hedge fund for accredited investors, which in its first year was the fifth highest-performing equity long-short fund, by single-year performance, in hedge fund history*. Delphia has offices worldwide, including New York, San Francisco, Toronto, and London.

Delphia's mobile investment platform is currently available for download on App Store and Google Play .

The past performance shown is for the period April 2021–March 2022 and is not indicative of future results; due to market volatility and economic conditions, each account's performance will be different. Performance is shown net of fees and includes the deduction of all standard fees calculated with the highest rate charged, expenses and estimated incentive allocation. Content is for informational purposes only and should only be used by sophisticated investors who are knowledgeable of the risks involved. For a comprehensive list of risks, view Delphia (USA) Inc., ADV Part 2A.

* Source: HFR, Inc. www.hfr.com. Delphia (USA) Inc. has extracted and produced calculations from data contained in the HFR Products as of July 25, 2022. HFR has not reviewed, verified, approved of, or endorsed Delphia (USA) Inc.'s work product. Delphia (USA) Inc. and HFR are not affiliated. Criteria: Delphia data reflects net of fee (average-fee) returns from April 2021–March 2022, compared against net of fee returns of all equity market neutral-strategy funds in HFR Database from January 1985–June 2022.

