Investment Banking and Capital Markets Veterans Join to Form Boutique Debt Advisory Platform, Hudson Avenue Partners

Mr. Deegan, formerly the head of Cowen's Debt Advisory Group, and Mr. Stotler who recently led private equity-focused private credit efforts for Capitala Group and Czech Asset Management, have collectively raised and invested over $30 billion of debt and equity capital for clients throughout their careers. Their decades of experience in investment banking and leveraged finance have defined Hudson Avenue Partners' collaborative, multi-faceted approach to placing capital. This depth of experience and differentiated strategy allows the firm to match top-of-market execution for clients with calculated certainty, while delivering boutique-level attention to detail on every transaction.

"We could not be more excited about the launch and early momentum of the Hudson Avenue platform," said Ryan Deegan, partner. "As an independent firm exclusively focused on raising debt and minority equity capital, we have been able to deliver a level of execution and degree of senior-level attention rivaled by few in the middle market. I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue delivering optimal outcomes for our clients and their platform investments."

Since commencing operations in late 2020, the firm has successfully advised Vision Growth Partners on a refinancing for platform investment Alline Salon Group , IGM Advisors on its acquisition of Grocery Services, Inc. and Wireless Vision on its recapitalization led by Gemspring Capital.

"These three transactions are a prime example of how our deep capital markets expertise and entrenched relationships with both bank and non-traditional capital providers drive placements across the capital structure," said Kelly Stotler, partner. "Ryan and I look forward to working with more of our private equity clients to deliver customized financing solutions as we build out the Hudson Avenue Partners platform."

ABOUT HUDSON AVENUE PARTNERS

Hudson Avenue Partners specializes in designing, structuring and raising debt and equity capital facilities in support of acquisition, refinancing and recapitalization transactions within the middle market. Founded by investment banking and leveraged finance professionals, the principals of Hudson Avenue have collectively raised and invested over $30.0 billion of debt and equity capital for clients around the globe.

The firm focuses on placement engagements requiring committed capital of $25.0 million to over $250.0 million supporting transactions occurring across various industry sectors. Functioning as a fully outsourced capital markets desk for our clients, we save valuable time and resources while driving optimal outcomes with an exceptional degree of certainty.

For more information about Hudson Avenue Partners, visit www.hudsonavepartners.com.

Media Contact:

Deanna Backos

the midnight oil group

P: (626) 319-4310

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Hudson Avenue Partners