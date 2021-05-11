Investment Banking Veteran and Software Market Strategist Jonathan Price Joins Alegion's Board of Directors

"It is an exciting time to join the Board of Directors, as Alegion drives towards a rapid growth phase," said Jonathan Price. "The importance of high quality training data for successful machine learning model development is paramount, and the Alegion team is building the annotation tools, managed services, and skilled workforce to deliver ML project success."

"Jonathan Price is an extremely valuable addition to the Alegion Board of Directors," said David Mather, President, CEO and Board Director of Alegion Inc. "His extensive background and operational expertise with software enabled business models and delivering valued customer experiences through the convergence of software and services perfectly aligns with Alegion's strategy."

Jonathan Price has previously served in the Technology & Business Services Investment Banking group at BMO Capital Markets, where he advised Software and Financial Technology companies on strategic opportunities and funding alternatives. Before BMO, he spent time at Citi and Goldman Sachs. An avid sports fan, he is a member of the NHL Coaches Association advisory board. Jonathan holds an HBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business.

Alegion, based in Austin, TX, provides a complete training data solution for enterprise-grade machine learning. Alegion's training data platform enables efficient and accurate annotation of video, images, and text to support advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence initiatives. The platform features a rich user experience, support for robust ontologies, integrated machine learning, and advanced quality control. With integrated workflows, data security, and project management functions, Alegion's platform supports any size requirement from a small data science team to thousands of annotators working on a single project.

