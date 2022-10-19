Investment Casting Market Size to Grow by USD 4.49 Bn, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The investment casting market has been segmented by application (automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). APAC will account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of a strong production base for vehicles. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and South America. India is the key country for the investment casting market in APAC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Investment Casting Market 2022-2026

The investment casting market size is expected to grow by USD 4.49 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Investment Casting Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, the automotive segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The automotive industry provides significant growth opportunities. Investment casting procedures are used to produce automotive components that are lightweight, easily maneuverable, and affordable. Iron, steel, and aluminum are the most commonly used metals for investment casting procedures. Such factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Investment Casting Market: Drivers and Trends

The growth of the automotive industry is driving the investment casting market growth. Components that are made of plastic or polymers are generally used to make vehicles more environment-friendly. The use of plastic or polymers lowers hazardous emissions and raises the fuel efficiency of vehicles. However, some automotive components, such as chassis, engines, gearbox, exhaust system, and other metal components, are manufactured using the steel investment casting process to improve vehicle strength and durability. These components are essential in the automotive industry. Thus, the rising production of automotive vehicles across the world will increase the demand for investment castings during the forecast period.

An increase in air passenger traffic is a key trend in the market. The global investment casting market is expected to grow, with the rise in the production of commercial aircraft due to an increase in air passenger traffic. Moreover, the increase in per capita income and GDP has raised the demand for new commercial aircraft, which is directly related to the growth of air passenger traffic. Major stakeholders in the aerospace sector are establishing new plants to meet the need for aircraft owing to the increase in the demand for satellites and commercial and private aircraft. For instance, in October 2021, Saab AB inaugurated its new aerospace facility in West Lafayette, Indiana, US. Such expansions are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Investment Casting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.81 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alcoa Corp., Arconic Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bharat Forge Ltd., Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Co. Ltd., Form Technologies, Georg Fischer Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Impro Precision Industries Ltd., Lestercast Ltd., MetalTek International, Milwaukee Precision Casting Inc., Ningbo Jiwei Melt Mould Castings Co. Ltd., PBS Group AS, RLM Industries Inc., Ryobi Ltd., Taizhou Xinyu Precision Manufacture Co. Ltd., and ZOLLERN GmbH and Co. KG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

