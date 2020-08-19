Investment Conference to Feature Negrete-Gruson, Marks, Rieder, Einhorn

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 12th annual SecureFutures Investment Conference will take place as a virtual event on Monday, September 14, from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm Central Time. The conference is recognized as the Midwest's premier annual event for cutting-edge investment thinking. The virtual format will solve the prior-years' demand for seats, limited by venue capacity, and allow additional attendees – wealth managers, investment professionals and individual investors – from across the county.

September 14 Investment Conference Speakers Keynote: Maria Negrete-Gruson, Managing Director, Artisan Partners

This year's all-star lineup of speakers includes keynote Maria Negrete-Gruson, Managing Director, Artisan Partners; Howard Marks, Co-Chairman, Oaktree Capital; Rick Rieder, Managing Director, BlackRock; and David Einhorn, President, Greenlight Capital. Joe Schlidt, Godfrey & Kahn, will reprise his annual role as moderator. Previous speakers at this popular event have included Jim Chanos, Byron Trott, Ricky Sandler, Bill Ackman and David Herro.

Speakers will share their current insights into the markets, their outlook for the rest of the year, and compelling opportunities they feel investors may be missing in today's investment landscape. With her expertise in emerging markets and international equity, Maria Negrete-Gruson will share the investment challenges she believes lie ahead in an unpredictable global economy.

The premier conference sponsor is Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Group.

Individual early-bird registrations are available now at $175 but increase to $250 on September 7th. Registrants will receive a unique access code just prior to the September 14th event. To register visit securefuturesconference.com.

About SecureFutures

All proceeds from the conference benefit SecureFutures, a Milwaukee-based non-profit recognized as the leading provider of financial literacy education, tools and mentorship for teens. In addition to its in-classroom instruction and coaching programs, the most recent innovation from SecureFutures is Money Path, a web-based app for teens and young adults that uniquely helps them connect the dots between career and college plans and their financial future. Learn more at http://securefutures.org/.

