Investment Consulting Group, Inc. Listed to CNBC FA 100

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Consulting Group, Inc. has been chosen from an initial list of 35,500 RIA firms to be named to the CNBC FA 100. This prestigious list ranks and highlights the top 100 firms based on their ability to help clients navigate through their complex financial life. Results were determined based on a proprietary methodology developed by CNBC in partnership with AccuPoint Solutions, and takes into consideration disclosures, number of years in the business, number of employees, number of investment advisors registered with the firm, the ratio of investment advisors to total number of employees, total assets under management, percentage of discretionary assets under management, total accounts under management, number of states where the RIA is registered, and country of domicile.

Founding principal of Investment Consulting Group, Inc., Donald Stanforth, and his team are extensively experienced in the financial industry, with a wide range of practices. Their collective experience, understanding of the industry and recognition of the importance of client relationships led to the development of their philosophy of providing a customized, and consequently effective, service, as reflected through this achievement of being named to the CNBC FA 100.

"Being recognized is an honor and comfort knowing our efforts of providing clients with insights and guidance tailored to their unique needs is bringing successful and satisfactory results," stated Donald Stanforth, adding,

"This accomplishment is a great recognition of our philosophy and mission. We help our clients navigate the complex financial industry and optimize their financial plans through a personalized and continuous customization approach; we pride ourselves on becoming our client's investment conscience. We are pleased and thrilled to receive such a prestigious distinction."

The CNBC FA 100 list is composed of firms that are recognized to continue to find ways to work closely with clients, helping them mitigate risk and meeting their financial goals. Investment Consulting Group, Inc. understands that every relationship is unique with distinct needs and goals, and their unwavering commitment to client services is the foundation of these relationships.

SOURCE Investment Consulting Group, Inc.