Investment Consulting Group, Inc. Listed to CNBC'S FA 100 for the Second Time

News provided by

Investment Consulting Group, Inc.

11 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Consulting Group, Inc. (ICG) has been listed for the second time to the prestigious CNBC's FA 100 for 2023. This year CNBC started with an initial list of 40,646 financial advisory firms. The published list ranks and highlights the top 100 firms based on their ability to help clients reach financial goals. The results were determined based on a proprietary methodology developed by CNBC, in partnership with AccuPoint Solutions, and takes into consideration disclosures, number of years in the business, number of employees, number of investment advisors registered with the firm, the ratio of investment advisors to total number of employees, total assets under management, percentage of discretionary assets under management, total accounts under management, number of states where the RIA is registered, and country of domicile.

Founding principal of ICG, Donald Stanforth, and his team are extensively experienced in the financial industry, with a wide range of practices. Their understanding of the industry and recognition of the importance of the client relationship shaped their investment philosophy and approach to effective client service, as reflected through the achievement of being listed for a second time to CNBC's FA 100.

"We are honored to have been listed for a second time. We strive to provide clients with insights and guidance, tailored to their specific needs, consistently," stated Donald Stanforth, adding, "This accomplishment reflects the strength of our philosophy and mission. We strive to help our clients navigate the complex financial industry and continuously optimize their financial plans through focused personalized service—we become the client's investment conscience."

Ross Stanforth, Vice President, noted, "With all the twists and turns the markets have experienced over the past few years, it's reassuring to know that our clients are happy with our performance and service. Client relationships are the very cornerstone of our firm, so we are thrilled to receive such a prestigious distinction."

The FA 100 list is comprised of firms that continue to find ways to work closely with clients, help them mitigate risk, and meet their financial goals. ICG understands that every relationship is unique with distinct needs and goals, and their unwavering commitment to client services is the foundation of these relationships.

SOURCE Investment Consulting Group, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.