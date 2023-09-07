Investment Consulting Group Leaves Wells Fargo for Independence with Osaic

Successful Michigan-Based Firm with Six Financial Advisors Boasts Over $600 Million In Total Client Assets

PHOENIX, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Osaic, Inc. (Osaic), one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management solutions, announced that Investment Consulting Group is the latest team of highly successful financial advisors to join its newly rebranded and consolidated firm. With more than $600 million in total client assets and headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan, the former Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network group includes Managing Partners and Co-Founders Christopher DeWolfe and Jason Franklin, Vice Presidents Judd Allen, Mark Ivanovic and Spencer Schmale, and Financial Advisor Clay Franklin. Investment Consulting Group is bringing more than $600 million in total client assets to Osaic.

Investment Consulting Group offers a comprehensive suite of wealth planning solutions to safeguard and enhance the financial well-being of its clients. From strategic investment management and estate planning to tax optimization and retirement strategies, the firm's experienced team is dedicated to tailoring strategies that align with the unique goals of each of its corporate executive, small business owner and financially successful individual clients.

Mr. Franklin said, "We chose to go independent with Osaic due to its open architecture and growth-oriented culture. We are excited about the tools they provide our team to offer clients an elevated service experience. At the same time, their dedicated marketing support, practice management solutions and business-building resources will ease our transition and help us achieve our long-term growth goals. We had several options when we decided to leave the wirehouse, but it quickly became clear that Osaic was the right one."

Osaic's Ongoing Success

"Investment Consulting Group is a tremendous addition to our firm," said Kristen Kimmell, Executive Vice President Business Development. "Osaic's value proposition and forward-looking focus are attracting talented advisors and impressive firms with sophisticated practices. We are committed to ensuring their advisors and clients have everything they need to thrive in this evolving industry. We welcome them to the firm and look forward to partnering with them to help them meet their ambitious growth goals."

Greg Cornick, President Advice and Wealth Management at Osaic added, "Our scale is a major strength, and that is being recognized and appreciated by advisors across the industry, including those looking to leave the captive model and go independent. We have the talent, resources and proven ability to help advisors take their practices to the next level, both through organic growth and M&A. We are honored that the team at Investment Consulting Group has placed its trust in Osaic."

Osaic, Inc. ("Osaic"), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation's largest providers of wealth management solutions, supporting over 11,000 financial professionals. Our mission is to support the strategic role that financial professionals can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Osaic champions the enduring value of financial professionals. For more information visit www.osaic.com

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Osaic Wealth, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, Infinex Investments, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Osaic Wealth, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

