Investment Firm FORT LP Appoints Veteran Asset Management Executive Stuart Bohart as President

Mr. Bohart brings over 25 years of experience in the asset management and securities industry. Most recently he served as President of the Liquid Markets business of Fortress Investment Group. During his tenure at Fortress, he served on both the Management and Operating Committees. Prior to Fortress, Mr. Bohart held a variety of senior positions at Morgan Stanley, including Global Head of Prime Brokerage and Head of Alternatives, eventually being named co-Head of the Asset Management Division and serving as a member of the Morgan Stanley Management Committee.

Mr. Bohart joins FORT as the firm continues to grow following a minority investment by Petershill II, an investment fund managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, in late 2015. FORT currently manages $5.4 billion on behalf of institutional and high net worth investors globally across both futures and equities strategies.

"We are thrilled to have Stu join us as President," Alan Marantz, Managing Partner at FORT, said. "Stu brings with him significant experience across a number of diverse roles in asset management. We are confident he will help us build on FORT's success by advancing the firm's research agenda, as we continue to focus on delivering strong and uncorrelated investment solutions to our clients."

Further reflecting the firm's investment in its people, FORT announced the arrival of two other senior members:

Christopher Snyder joins as General Counsel. Mr. Snyder spent nearly 10 years at King Street Capital Management as associate General Counsel. He previously was a senior associate at Latham & Watkins working in M&A and private equity transactions, as well as a corporate associate at Cravath, Swaine, & Moore.

Sara Wolkoff joins to lead Investor Relations, covering existing client relationships. Ms. Wolkoff previously spent almost 13 years at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. During the majority of her tenure, she served as a hedge fund allocator focused on CTA and global macro strategies. She becomes a dedicated resource for FORT's current client base.

"As our business has grown, we've been fortunate to be able to attract high-quality talent," Mr. Balcer said. "As our General Counsel, Chris Snyder brings substantial legal experience from a major hedge fund and two of the country's leading corporate law firms, and we are confident he will advise FORT in navigating our next phase of development. At the same time, we are excited to have Sara Wolkoff join us as a dedicated IR resource to our clients. Sara will ensure our investors receive superior service along with the transparency they require, a role in which we think she will excel given her considerable experience as an allocator in the quant space."

FORT is an investment management firm focusing exclusively on systematic investment strategies in futures and equities. The firm was founded in 1993 by Yves Balcer and Sanjiv Kumar, who formerly worked together as senior fund managers at the World Bank; the two economists continue to serve as co-leaders. FORT manages $5.4 billion in assets on behalf of institutional investors and high net worth individuals internationally. The firm maintains offices in Chevy Chase, MD and New York City.

Messrs. Balcer and Kumar have utilized statistical analyses in developing proprietary models to generate returns uncorrelated to the equity markets. FORT has developed unique quantitative strategies along with a set of proprietary trade processing systems.

Mr. Balcer holds two Ph.D.'s, one in economics from M.I.T. and the other in operations research from Stanford. He has published more than two dozen articles on finance and economics and formerly was an associate professor of economics at the University of Wisconsin.

Mr. Kumar earned his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago and a BA in mathematics from the University of Delhi. During his tenure at the World Bank, he managed fixed-income portfolios in all major currencies.

For more, visit http://fortlp.com/about-us.



