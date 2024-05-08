Investment Firm VanWest Partners Acquires Ninth Self Storage Facility in Florida

DENVER, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based commercial real estate investment firm VanWest Partners (VanWest) announces the acquisition of a value-add self storage facility at 6664 Firestone Road, Jacksonville, Florida. The acquisition marks VanWest's ninth storage facility in Florida and expands its nationwide portfolio to nearly 40 properties.

ClearHome Self Storage - Firestone Road, Jacksonville, Florida

Built in 2021, the Class A, multi-level facility spans 39,570 existing net rentable square feet and offers a mix of climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled units. VanWest intends to expand the property by adding 28,800 net rentable square feet comprising 176 additional units. Situated just nine miles from downtown Jacksonville, the facility serves a densely populated area of approximately 190,000 residents within a five-mile radius.

Jacob Vanderslice, VanWest's co-founder and Principal, shares his insight on the Jacksonville market: "Jacksonville's robust demographic trends and strong economic fundamentals make it an excellent location for self storage investment. The sustained influx of new residents, driven by the region's economic growth, tells a great story for increasing consumer demand. The facility's strategic location, coupled with high residential density and steady economic growth, positions the project well to deliver long-term value to our investors."

The property will be rebranded as ClearHome Self Storage – Firestone Road under VanWest's vertically integrated management arm, ClearHome Self Storage (ClearHome). ClearHome oversees the operations and management of VanWest's self storage assets across the U.S., optimizing asset performance by controlling expenses and driving top line revenue.

VanWest invites accredited investors to participate in the second round of funding for the Jacksonville project, which will finance the expansion of an additional 28,800 net rentable square feet.

About VanWest Partners

VanWest Partners is an opportunistic real estate investment firm specializing in self storage acquisitions and management. With expertise spanning development to fully stabilized assets in primary, secondary, and tertiary markets, the firm consistently identifies opportunities to add value through revenue growth and cost optimization. Accredited investors are invited to explore value-add self storage opportunities across the continental U.S. Learn more at www.VanWestPartners.com.

