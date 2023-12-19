Investment Funds and Asset Management Market Sees Growth in Poland with a Positive 2023-2025 Outlook

19 Dec, 2023, 10:30 ET
The asset management and investment funds market in Poland has entered a phase of revival, according to a newly released research publication. After years of stagnation, the sector is now poised for significant growth, with a strong performance recorded in the third quarter of 2023.
The comprehensive overview presented in the report draws on the main pillars of the Polish market, including mutual funds, insurance, and pension assets. Moreover, a mid-term forecast for the period 2023-2025 signals a bullish trend for stakeholders and market participants.
Key Highlights and Developments in Poland's Asset Management Sector
- The total assets under management in key segments saw an uplift to over PLN 700 billion, marking a significant increase from the prior year.
- Mutual funds lead the market with assets surpassing PLN 304 billion, indicating their centrality to Poland's investment infrastructure.
- The report anticipates a more than 40% growth in the total value of assets under management over a three-year horizon.
- Rapid expansion within the "new" third-pillar pension system (PPK) has been identified as a major driver for future growth.
Implications for Poland's Financial Services and Potential for Investors
The resurgence in the Polish investment market suggests a fertile ground for both domestic and international investors. This development aligns with broader economic trends and regulatory initiatives aimed at enriching financial services in Poland. Stakeholders are advised to delve into the report's insights to align their strategic planning with the forecasted growth trajectory.
Overall, the examination of Poland's investment funds and asset management market through this research publication offers a valuable lens on the burgeoning opportunities within the sector. It presents an indispensable resource to finance professionals, institutional investors, and market analysts tracking the evolving trends and forecasts in Poland's asset management landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Asset Management Market
- Asset management market in Poland: Key Segments, 2Q/3Q 2023
- Assets under management evolution, 2019-1H23
- Top asset managers (groups) by AuM, 2Q/3Q 2023
3. Investment Funds
- CEE 8 Investment fund industry - size vs. growth matrix, 2019-1H23
- CEE investment funds penetration benchmarks, 1H23
- Evolution of assets, number of funds & managers, 2018-3Q23
- Fund assets by type of fund (open-end, closed), 2018-3Q23
- Fund assets by underlying asset mix, 2020-3Q23
- Fund assets by origin of assets (public/non-public assets), 2018-3Q23
- Top 10 players in investment fund market, 3Q23
- Market share evolution of top fund managers, 2020-3Q23
- Top fund managers by client count, 3Q23
- Distribution - online distribution platforms, 2023
- Local funds invested in foreign assets and foreign funds, 3Q23
- Investment fund assets flows, 1Q20-3Q23
- Fund assets structure by: dominating asset class, dedication, geo- scope, open vs. closed, 3Q23
- Ownership of funds by groups (retail/financial/other), 4Q19-2Q23
- Structure of Personal Financial Assets (PFA). The share of Investment funds within savings of households, 2018-2Q23
- Value of deposits, cash & investment funds held by households outstanding value, 2018-1H23
- Fees and commissions charged by top fund managers, Nov. 23
- Revenues and costs of fund managers, 2022
- Profitability tree for fund managers, 2019-2022
- Regulations: Fund management fee limitations
- Top players' profiles - Ipopema TFI
- Top players' profiles - PKO TFI
- Top players' profiles - PZU TFI
- Top players' profiles - Goldman Sachs TFI
- Top players' profiles - Pekao TFI
- M&A transactions including fund managers in Poland
4. Pension Funds
- Composition of the pension sector (2nd and 3rd Pillar)
- Pillar II: Assets, members, average account value, 2019-3Q23
- Pillar II: Top pension asset managers (OFE), 3Q23
- Pillar III - New pension vehicles: PPK overview (3rd pillar)
- Pillar III - PPK: assets, members evolution, 2020-1H23
- Pillar III - Summary, all products: assets, accounts, 2020-1H23
- Pillar II: Managers (OFE) profitability tree, 2019-2022
5. Insurance Assets
- Technical reserves by type evolution, 2019-2Q23
- Technical reserves by segment and by company, 2022
- Profitability of life insurers, 2018-2022
- Profitability of non-life insurers, 2018-2022
6. Forecasts
- Asset Management Market: Mid-term forecast for assets: investment fund assets, pension assets (p2, p3), insurance investments, 2023-2025
Companies Mentioned
- Allianz TFI
- Goldman Sachs TFI
- Ipopema
- Pekao TFI
- PKO TFI
- Santander TFI
- TFI PZU
