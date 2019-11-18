Investment Funds Partner Joins Latham & Watkins in New York

"Ed is a highly respected fund formation lawyer with a well-established practice, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Latham," said Andrea Schwartzman, Global Chair of Latham's Investment Funds Practice. "Ed's experience representing a broad range of private investment funds is perfectly complementary to our group. He is a terrific addition to our market-leading Investment Funds Practice as we continue to expand both in the US and globally."

Nelson also represents institutional investors in their private investments and other alternative investment activities, and regularly advises on issues related to the Securities Act, Investment Company Act, and Investment Advisers Act.

"The addition of Ed to our active Investment Funds Practice reinforces Latham's commitment to advising the gamut of private investment funds on their most complex and sophisticated transactions," said Marc Jaffe, Global Chair of Latham's Corporate Department. "Growing in line with our clients' needs in this dynamic legal environment is the firm's priority, and we are delighted to welcome such an accomplished fund formation practitioner to our New York office."

Michèle Penzer, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in New York, added: "Ed is recognized in the market as a practitioner of the highest caliber for his deep experience and knowledge in the fund formation space, and he will be of tremendous value to our clients. He is a wonderful addition to our Investment Funds Practice both in New York and globally."

"Latham's Investment Funds Practice has an excellent reputation for advising high-caliber clients on very sophisticated transactions, and I am thrilled to be joining this preeminent group," said Nelson. "The firm's integrated, global platform will allow me to provide a level of service to my clients that is second to none."

Nelson is the second partner to join Latham's Investment Funds Practice this year. The firm announced earlier in 2019 the arrival of Ivana Rouse to the Houston office.

Nelson joins Latham & Watkins from Gibson Dunn in New York. He received both his JD and MPP from Harvard University, his MPhil from the University of Cambridge, and his BA from Dartmouth College.

