Investment in Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market Set to Reach $1.78 Billion by 2028, AI-Driven Fire Suppression Systems Leading the Market Growth - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the data center fire detection market is growing at a CAGR of 7.53% from 2022 to 2028. The latest trends in the market are innovation in fire suppression systems, AI in fire detection and suppression, the rising popularity of gaseous fire suppression systems, and an increase in demand for edge data centers.

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market

322 – Pages

78 - Tables

175 - Figures

Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 1.78 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 1.15 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 7.52 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Fire Safety Systems, Deployment Locations and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia



Innovation in Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market

In 2020, the HYGOOD SAPPHIRE Acoustic Nozzle was awarded the Data Centre Safety/Fire Suppression Innovation of the Year at the DCS Awards. It is the first Underwriters Laboratories (UL) performance-verified fire suppression solution for the fire safety & protection industry. It reduces the acoustic footprint during discharge and is intended for inert gas fire suppression systems. The INERGEN 150/200 bar and iFLOW 300 bar Fire Suppression Systems, in conjunction with the HYGOOD Acoustic Nozzle, are particularly effective in suppressing fires in hazardous areas where sound levels could be a problem for delicate electronic equipment. The acoustic nozzle is frequently used in server rooms and data centers.

iFLOW Technology uses inert gas as a cleaning agent. The iFLOW technology is efficient, safe, and adaptable. This innovation is set to transform the landscape of fire suppression technology and enhance the data center industries. It is based on three main components mentioned below. iFLOW valve: The iFLOW valve represents a significant leap forward in pressure and flow regulation. It efficiently reduces peak pressure by operating at a nominal pressure of 60 bar in the 300-bar system and 40 bar in the 200-bar version. This cutting-edge value ensures a swift achievement of 95% of the system design concentration within 60 or 120 seconds. iFLOW horizontal check valve: Streamlining the installation process, the iFLOW horizontal check valve enables hassle-free interconnection of containers. Its innovative design often eliminates the need for a distance manifold, saving time and resources. Additionally, this valve serves as a crucial safety device, preventing agent loss in case containers are removed during maintenance. iFLOW matrix system: The iFLOW matrix system revolutionizes design flexibility, adapting seamlessly to complex architectural spaces. Unlike traditional racking systems, the matrix system boasts a distinctive design, enabling greater installation flexibility and quicker container removal during recharge and maintenance operations.



AI Gaining Momentum in the Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market

In recent years, the fire detection and suppression industry has seen numerous technological advances. These innovations brought about significant improvements in the fire detection and suppression industry. AI and IoT are game changers in the fire detection and suppression markets in data centers. They provide advanced safety and protection for data centers.

AI and IoT companies have redefined the way fire detection systems work. ML, being a powerful subset of AI, led to better task execution in real-time. On the other hand, IoT enhanced the level of communication between devices and humans through effective intelligent technology. Much research is focused on the traditional method of feature extraction for fire and smoke detection based on thermal detection. The issue with these traditional technologies is that they are time-consuming when calculating extractions, which results in lower performance and slower response time for fire and smoke detection. These methods also created many false positives and errors in background detection.

Wireless firm alarm system utilizes wireless technology to interconnect system components, including smoke detector, control panels, and alarm devices. This wireless approach simplifies installation and maintenance processes, leading to cost savings for the overall system. Many players in the market make these devices, such as Bosch, Honeywell and more.

Vendor Landscape

Many colocation providers' data centers are constructing facilities in a phased manner, depending on the market demand. Over the next few years, there is expected to be more demand for advanced fire safety systems in developing regions. Vendors such as Honeywell HBT, Johnson Controls, SEVO Systems, Fike, Eaton, and others constantly innovate their fire safety solutions for data centers. The data center fire detection and suppression market faces intense competition in developed and mature markets such as the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, and Western European countries because of the presence of many vendors in the industry. Several global vendors are partnering with local vendors across different countries to increase their geographic presence.

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

Market Segmentation

Fire Safety Systems

Fire Suppression

Fire Detection

Deployment Locations

Technical Space/Room Level

Other Space/Building Level

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Chile



Colombia



Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

The UK



France



Germany



Netherlands



Ireland



Switzerland



Italy



Spain



Belgium



Other Western European Countries

Nordics

Denmark



Sweden



Norway



Finland & Iceland

& Central & Eastern Europe

Russia



Poland



Austria



Other Central & Eastern European Countries

Middle East

The UAE



Saudi Arabia



Israel



Other Middle Eastern Countries

Africa

South Africa



Kenya



Nigeria



Other African Countries

APAC

China



Hong Kong



Australia



New Zealand



India



Japan



South Korea



Taiwan



The Rest of APAC

Southeast Asia

Singapore



Indonesia



Malaysia



Thailand



Philippines



Vietnam



Other Southeast Asian Countries

