Investment in nickel expansion at Boliden Harjavalta

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden invests EUR 40 m in an expansion of its nickel operations at Boliden Harjavalta. The investment will mainly be implemented in 2021.

The expansion investment in the nickel line at Harjavalta means that the feed capacity will increase from 310 to 370 ktonnes of raw material per year. The expansion consists of a new concentrate dryer, increased capacity in the electric smelting furnace and granulation, as well as automated tapping of molten metal.

"We are now continuing on our nickel strategy that began in 2015. The investment strengthens our productivity and competitiveness while further improving our already very strong environmental performance," says Daniel Peltonen, President of Business Area Smelters. "The investment is also very well coordinated with the facility's maintenance needs."

The expansion means that Harjavalta's carbon dioxide intensity per tonne of nickel produced will decrease by 15-20%. Harjavalta is the largest nickel smelter within the European Union and is in a strong position to meet the growing demand for nickel from, among others, the battery manufacturing sector for the automotive industry.

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of SEK 50 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

