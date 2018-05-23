Investment Leader Bei Saville Appointed to Knowles Board of Trustees

MOORESTOWN, N.J., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative announced the appointment of Bei Saville to its Board of Trustees. Saville is the Chief Investment Officer for Endowments and Foundations at Northern Trust, where she is responsible for managing not-for-profit investment programs.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Bei Saville to the Knowles Board of Trustees," stated C. Harry Knowles, Knowles Founder and Board of Trustees Chairman. "As a recognized leader in the investment community, her expertise will prove to be valuable as we work to ensure that Knowles can continue to support for teachers for many years to come."

Since beginning her investment career in the mid 1990s, Saville has made a name for herself as a long-term investor in a variety of asset classes and geographies. Before joining Northern Trust, she served as the Director of Alternative Investments at The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, Endowment Arm, where she found the investment office and managed investments in hedge funds, private equity, venture capital, and real assets. Saville also oversaw the alternative investment portfolio for the pension fund at Pfizer.

"I have always admired Knowles for the innovative way it advances science and invests in the future, and I'm honored to be joining the board," said Saville. "I have tremendous respect for its board members and staff, and I look forward to working with them."

Saville is frequently called upon to speak at institutional investment forums and has written several white papers that have been published in leading investment magazines. She has received a number of awards, including being named as one of the "50 Leading Women in Hedge Funds" by The Hedge Fund Journal in 2017 and "Director of Alternative Investments of the Year" by International Hedge Funds Awards in 2014. Saville was also recognized by Corporate Livewire in 2015 for having the "Most Innovative Investment Strategy."

The Knowles Teacher Initiative is a nonprofit organization that supports a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. We strive to create an educational system that is led by teachers who are equipped to solve difficult problems and respond to local challenges in order to serve all of our nation's students. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org.

