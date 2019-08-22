Investment Loss Attorney David P. Meyer Named to The Best Lawyers in America 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David P. Meyer is the Founding Principal of Meyer Wilson, an Ohio-based law firm that's garnered national recognition for its work in matters of class actions, mass torts, and representation of wronged investors who've lost money due to investment fraud and misconduct.

Over his years in practice, Meyer has helped the firm secure hundreds of millions of dollars for clients, as well as continuous inclusion in the prestigious Best Lawyers© Tier 1 "Best Law Firms" listings. Along the way, he's cultivated a reputation of his own, as well as a number of professional awards and accolades – the most recent being his selection to the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Best Lawyers is regarded among the world's most trusted publishers of objective, peer-review attorney ratings. Each year, Best Lawyers uses its stringent methodology and selection process to elicit substantive evaluations of the most accomplished lawyers throughout the U.S. and countries abroad. To be named to its final listings, attorneys must be nominated by peers or clients, independently vetted by the Best Lawyers editorial staff, and ranked highly by their professional colleagues.

In what is now his 10th consecutive year of recognition, Meyer has again exemplified the highest standards of professional excellence, as well as the continued respect and esteem he's earned from both clients and colleagues alike. For the Best Lawyers' 2020 edition, as has been the case since 2011, Meyer was recognized for his work in two areas of law:

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs

Professional Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

Meyer's latest Best Lawyers selection is a testament to a career spent fighting for plaintiffs. Regarded as an authority in the field of securities arbitration, Meyer is a highly sought-after lecturer, and has served as a featured speaker for numerous seminars and engagements on securities litigation and arbitration, stockbroker malpractice, trial skills, and other matters of financial misconduct and securities law. Meyer has also published a number of articles and white papers on investor fraud and its devastating consequences.

While at the helm of Meyer Wilson's successful investment loss practice, Meyer has represented over 1,000 individual investors from dozens of states across the nation in cases involving FINRA litigation, arbitration, and mediation. He's taken on some of the country's largest financial firms with winning results, and holds the record for securing the largest jury verdict in Ohio history: a $291 million class-action verdict against Prudential Securities on behalf of over 200 individuals.

In addition to his 10 years of inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America, Meyer has also been named among the Top 100 lawyers in Ohio by Thomson Reuters, and selected to the prestigious Ohio Super Lawyers list each year since 2011.

David P. Meyer is an Ohio-based Civil Trial Lawyer and Founding Principal of Meyer Wilson. Backed by a team of highly experienced investment loss attorneys, Meyer and his firm have secured more than $350 in compensation for clients, as well as a record of proven results in high-stakes, high-profile cases concerning investment fraud, broker misconduct, and brokerage firm negligence. More information can be found at www.investorclaims.com.

SOURCE Meyer Wilson

Related Links

http://www.investorclaims.com

