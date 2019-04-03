Investment Loss, Class Action Attorneys David P. Meyer and Matthew R. Wilson Named to 2019 Ohio Super Lawyers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Wilson is a trial law firm that focuses its practice on investor claims and class actions, and recovering losses caused by fraud and misconduct. Over the years, the firm has become a national-caliber practice in large part because of its leadership. Firm Principals David P. Meyer and Matthew R. Wilson are consistently ranked among the top in their fields – and have recently been named to the 2019 edition of Ohio Super Lawyers Magazine.

An annual attorney rating publication regarded among the most sought-after accolades in the profession, Super Lawyers has become known for its rigorous selection process. Consisting of nominations from colleagues, independent research, and peer review, the process meticulously vets potential candidates to ensure the most accomplished and respected vote-getters are selected.

Given the rigorous criteria of professional success and peer reputation attorneys must meet for inclusion, only 5% of all attorneys practicing in the state are named to the final Super Lawyers list. That's a distinction both David Meyer and Matt Wilson have earned numerous times over:

David P. Meyer – David Meyer is Meyer Wilson's Founding Principal, and has been named to the Ohio Super Lawyers list every single year since 2011 (2011 - 2019). Previously named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list in four previous years, David has solidified his stature among leading trial attorneys in the areas of Securities Litigation and Class Action / Mass Torts. Over his years in practice, David has represented more than 1,000 wronged investors in securities arbitration and litigation against some of the nation's biggest brokerage firms, and has helped secure verdicts, settlements, and judgments amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars for clients. That includes a $261+ million jury verdict obtained on behalf of hundreds of retirees in a class action against Prudential; believed to be Ohio's largest jury verdict in history.

Meyer Wilson is an Ohio-based law firm ranked among the nation's "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News, and is focused exclusively on representing wronged investors in various investment loss claims, as well as injured and wronged consumers in class actions. Over nearly 20 years, the firm has helped more than a thousand clients fight back against powerful corporations to recover losses caused by investment misconduct and fraud, consumer law violations, and defective products – and has secured hundreds of millions of dollars on their behalves.

Find more information about Meyer Wilson, its award-winning legal team, and cases it handles can be found at www.investorclaims.com.

