Investment Management Incubator Eolas Capital Appoints Ex-Mellon Distribution Chief Alex Over as Director, Head of Distribution; Creates Advisory Board

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eolas Capital, an investment management incubator, today announced the appointment of Alex Over as director and head of distribution and the formation of an advisory board comprising three long-time asset management leaders.

Over joins Eolas Capital from Mellon Investments Corporation where he was global head of distribution. He reports to Des Mac Intyre, managing director, chief investment officer and co-founder of New York-based Eolas. Over is an equity shareholder of the firm, a member of the investment management committee and is also responsible for assisting with the selection of affiliated managers. His role is new, effective June 1.

Eolas Capital was launched in March 2021 by Channel Capital Pty Ltd., a leading Australian multi-affiliate investment management company servicing more than A$18 billion in assets, in partnership with Mac Intyre, former CEO of Mellon Investments Corporation. Eolas provides partner capital, distribution, business platform and strategic advice to promising investment talent in the U.S. as well as non-U.S. managers seeking to expand in the world's largest asset management market.

Eolas' new advisory board members include Bob Collie, an investment management advisor on ESG and former senior consultant at Mercer, Russell and Willis Towers Watson; Tony Kao, managing principal and chief investment officer of SECOR Asset Management; and Cynthia Steer, chair of the advisory committee for Exagon Capital and former executive vice president for BNY Mellon Investment Management.

"I look forward to working with Alex again and welcoming three industry luminaries to our advisory board as we introduce our new enterprise in the marketplace," said Mac Intyre. "I have known each of these executives for many years and am confident they will help Eolas and our future affiliates grow and thrive."

In addition to serving as global head of distribution for Mellon Investments Corporation, Over was a member of the firm's senior management committee, responsible for management of its U.S. institutional sales and consultant relations teams. He also served as director of Harborwalk Alternatives GP, Mellon's private funds business, and as director of Mellon Investments (UK) Ltd.

Earlier, Over was head of global sales and product strategy for Standish Mellon Asset Management, CEO of Standish Mellon Asset Management (UK) Ltd, and a director of Standish Mellon Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd, which he helped establish. Over holds a diploma in accountancy from City of London University and is a Fellow of the UK Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI).

About Eolas Capital

Eolas Capital, based in New York, is an investment manager incubator providing partner capital, knowledge and experience to empower managers by enhancing focus, independence, growth and operational excellence.

Eolas Capital's goal is to allow managers to focus on alpha generation through capital provision and the ability to leverage Eolas' "Choice Set" Resource platform, which is designed to drive enterprise value and growth covering business strategy, business implementation, sales and marketing support. www.eolascapital.com.

