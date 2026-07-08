Investment Notice: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of the Megan Holdings Limited Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins LLP informs stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Megan Holding Limited (NASDAQ: MGN) securities between September 26, 2025 and March 25, 2026, or acquired shares in connection with its initial public offering ("IPO") on September 26, 2025. The Company conducts its purported business operations in Malaysia and purportedly is principally engaged in the development, construction, and maintenance of aquaculture farms and related works, as well as aiding customers with the design and development of new farms.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Megan Holdings Limited (MGN) was the Subject of a Pump and Dump Scheme

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

Megan was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals;



Megan's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company's stock price;



as a result, Megan securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by NASDAQ and severe volatility-induced decline;



the sole underwriter on the IPO, DBC, had conducted numerous microcap IPOs that suffered volatility-induced declines resulting from market manipulation schemes;



the Company suffered from material weaknesses in its internal accounting and financial reporting controls; and



as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Plaintiff alleges that on March 26, 2026, the Company's market value collapsed 93.4% to close at $0.28 per share, down from $4.24 per share at close (and $5.18 per share at intraday high) on March 25, 2026. The stock has not recovered and continues to trade well below $0.28.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Megan Holding Limited. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by September 4, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against Megan Holding Limited settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Robbins LLP