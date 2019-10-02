Investment Opportunities in $150-Billion Sports Betting Market are Focus of Twin Industry Events by Clarion Gaming in New York City from Nov. 4 - 6

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City is set to become the epicenter of the $150-billion sports betting industry next month as a major investor summit, sponsored by Morgan Stanley, and a companion trade industry event come to town.

The first event, called the NYC Sports Betting Investor Summit, kicks off Nov. 4, and will see leading institutional investors, private equity firms, family offices, venture capitalists, analysts and key gaming operators discuss how, where and when to invest in the legalized sports opportunity.

The Sports Betting USA Conference , a two-day trade conference, will be held at the Metropolitan West on Nov. 5 and 6 and will examine the key components of the sports betting ecosystem including regulation, operation and customer acquisition. Attendees will hear from professional sports leagues including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA and NASCAR; receive state-by-state analysis; and hear from New York State Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. on the politics of sports betting. Details online https://www.sportsbettingusaconference.com.

"The legalization of sports betting in America is expected to have a transformational impact on the sports ecosystem, as the number of states with legalized sports gaming more than doubled in the last year with another dozen states expected to approve enabling legislation in the next 12 months," said 20-year iGaming veteran and industry expert Michael Caselli. "From professional sports leagues and major broadcasting networks to media and technology companies as well as the broad investment community, many groups are primed to realize the astronomical opportunity sports betting brings."

NYC Sports Betting Investor Summit - Nov. 4

The Nov. 4 NYC Sports Betting Investor Summit sponsored by Morgan Stanley will look closely at key investment issues and concerns including:

Sports betting opportunities for casinos

Online betting

Regulatory environment and impact on sector growth

Impact of sports betting on M&A

Network media companies approaches to sports betting

The sports betting sector is extremely dynamic with tremendous investment opportunities for institutional investors. Based on Morgan Stanley research, there should be $216 billion legally waged on sports by 2025 in the U.S. which would result in an additional $11 billion in revenue for casino operators, equivalent to all of North America's movie box office sales in 2017.

Others expected to attend the investor summit include hedge fund managers, asset managers, public companies and IPO candidates, casino operators, suppliers to the gaming sectors, the network media and advertising community.

Confirmed speakers include:

Thomas Allen , Managing Director, and Ed Young , Equity Analyst, Morgan Stanley

, Managing Director, and , Equity Analyst, Morgan Stanley Lou Rogacki , Deputy Director, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement

, Deputy Director, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Ramy Ibrahim , Managing Director, Moelis & Company

, Managing Director, Moelis & Company Matt Davey , President & CEO, Tekkorp Capital LLC

Sports Betting USA Conference – Nov. 5-6

The two-day Sports Betting USA Conference will feature many key participants in the sports gaming, media and professional sports worlds including:

Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. , New York State Senate

, Senate Assemblyman J. Gary Pretlow , New York State Assembly

, Assembly Joe Asher , CEO, William Hill US

, CEO, William Hill US Adam Rosenberg , Global Head of Gaming and Leisure, Fortress Investments

, Global Head of Gaming and Leisure, Fortress Investments Jon Kaplowitz , Head of Interactive, Penn National Gaming

, Head of Interactive, Penn National Gaming Marshall Sandman , Director of Strategy & Business Development, WarnerMedia

, Director of Strategy & Business Development, WarnerMedia Jeff Gerttula , EVP and General Manager, CBS Sports Digital

, EVP and General Manager, CBS Sports Digital David Lehanski, SVP of Business Development, NHL

Andy Levinson , SVP, Tournament Administration, PGA

, SVP, Tournament Administration, PGA Kenny Gersh , EVP, Gaming and New Business Ventures, MLB

"We have gathered the top experts in the sports betting ecosystem for two days of frank discussion, analysis and networking for investors, operators, service providers and suppliers, media and broadcasting companies and regulators," said Caselli. "The pace of sports-related partnership agreements reached over the last 12 months, between media giants like Fox Sports and The Stars Group, and casinos/gaming participants such as Caesars Entertainment and DraftKings, is just the tip of the iceberg. This $150-billion industry is just too big for anyone to pass up."

The Sports Betting USA Conference agenda will cover a wide range of topics and issues including:

Sports betting in New York State

Media roles: fan acquisition and engagement

MLB, NBA and NASCAR plans to enhance fan engagement through sports betting

"Sports betting is in its infant stage with the market set to explode and explode soon," said Brad Feinberg, NBC Sports Philadelphia Betting Expert. "We are going to see media coverage of sports betting increase at record levels. From a broadcasting perspective, sports gambling is going mainstream."

Sports Betting USA is targeting individuals from a wide range of market segments and functional responsibilities including CEOs; CFOs; directors of strategy; heads of sports and compliance and strategy/business development leads from land-based casinos; sports betting operators; professional sports leagues/clubs; media and broadcast companies; legislators; and regulators.

Tickets to the events are available via the site www.sportsbettingusaconference.com.

About Clarion Gaming

Clarion Gaming is a global business with a global strategy to help our customers meet their commercial and strategic objectives throughout the world. Clarion Gaming sponsors leading global gaming conferences and events including ICE London, ICE North America, ICE Africa, BgC Brasil, BgC Japan and Juegos Miami, as well as Sports Betting USA.

SOURCE Clarion Gaming