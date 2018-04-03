Investment-ready disruptors in ag showcased at Boston's AgTech Nexus USA

Presentations and interactive panel discussions will address investment opportunities in upstream agtech advancements – where global investments have grown to $4.2 billion from $2.36 billion in the past three years, according to AgFunder. For the first time, the conference will also place emphasis on sector-focused fintech innovations, exploring how cryptocurrency and blockchain may change the way that producers and processors do business.

"In the short space of 10 years, technology advances have provided the potential for really exciting, new large-scale agriculture technology developments – horticulture, meat processing, etc. – and there are efficiencies there like never before, and supply chains have changed," said said frequent GAI attendee Michael Whitehead of ANZ Bank in Australia. "The shift is that just as investment has discovered agriculture, ag is about to fundamentally change, almost more than the Green Revolution."

Among those helping to make this sea change are the agtech entrepreneurs who will have the chance to present their companies to qualified investors at the AgTech Innovation PitchFest on Wednesday, June 6 atop iconic Fenway Park in the 5,000 square foot rooftop farm that provides fresh, organically grown vegetables and fruit to Fenway Park's EMC Club restaurant. Early stage startup companies focused on ag biotech, animal health/livestock monitoring, robotics and machine learning, and more are invited to apply online to throw out their best pitch.

Investors, agribusiness executives and myriad sector stakeholders can expect dynamic discussions surrounding the most current topics in the sector, presented by an expert speaking faculty, such as:

Far from the Field – Opportunities in Urban and Controlled Environment Agriculture

Division of Labor – Innovations in Robotics, AI & Machine Learning

Fostering Cooperation & Collaboration in the Ag BioTech Space

Meat Market – The Future of Cultured Proteins

The Promise of Efficiency & Transparency – Exploring the Role of Blockchain Technology in the Agriculture Economy

AgTech Nexus USA, now in its fourth year, is a two-day conference where attendees will be immersed in the innovations and investment opportunities surrounding this compelling, nascent sector that has the power to change the trajectory of the global food system. Learn more at www.agtechnexus.com or follow us @agtechnexus.

Global AgInvesting, a brand of HighQuest Group, is the world's most well-attended agriculture investment conference series and leading resource for events, research and insight into the global agricultural sector. GAI has hosted more than 9,000 attendees since 2009, and currently produces five annual events in New York, Boston, Tokyo, London and Dublin.

