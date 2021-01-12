Investment-Retirement Expert Writes Book on How to Retire Early From Automobile Industry; Offers Initial No-Cost-No Obligation Virtual Retirement Consultation

DETROIT, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carl D. Gill has valuable retirement secrets and he is telling them all in his new book, "Retire Early From the Auto Industry - 5 Secrets to Navigating Pension Buyouts." Gill's 61-page, easy to read book, published by Mays Multimedia -Valley Publishing Company, contains sound advice and information for the industry's hourly workers and salaried managers and executives who are ready to retire or thinking about it.

The book addresses ill-advised decisions that people make about their 401(K) and offers what they should do instead. Gill tackles investment mistakes, secrets to picking good stocks, active vs passive money management, and asking the social security questions of now vs. later. The publication addresses questions whether to lump or not lump pension alternatives, winning options for pension replacements, annuities, tax-free income secrets that nobody talks about, IRAs, building a winning portfolio, and more.

Gill is president of Asset Preservation Capital, LTD, an investment advisory firm based in Troy, Michigan. Since its inception in 1983, Gill has significantly catered to the multiple sectors of workers in the automobile industry. His company has focused on the Big 3: Ford, Chrysler, and General Motors. However, Gill's firm has serviced other automobile companies. In addition, workers in other industries have benefited from Gill's advisory firm.

A prolific sailor, who owns a 42-foot Jeanneau Sailing Yacht, Captain Carl, as Gill is often called, equates sailing with his love for rendering professional advice about investments and retirement. He loves to speak in a vernacular rooted in sailing.

"I want my clients to make great decisions and sail with confidence to become captains of their own retirement," Gill says emphatically. "I want to steer them through the sometimes shark-infested waters that they face when contemplating retirement and its many options. My ultimate goal is to help clients navigate the saltless seas to achieve the retirement of their dreams."

To purchase "Retire Early From the Auto Industry - 5 Secrets to Navigating Pension Buyouts" log on to www.assetpreservationcapital.com or call 248.649.4759. To schedule an initial "no-cost - no-obligation" virtual retirement consultation with Gill's team of experts, call 248.649.4759 or email request to [email protected].

