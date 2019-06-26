Investment trade fair in Haixi generates projects worth 23.5 b yuan

XINING, China, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A three-day investment and trade fair featuring sustainable development for Haixi Mongolian Tibet Autonomous Prefecture in Northwest China's Qinghai province ended on 22 June, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Haixi Mongolian Tibet autonomous prefecture Committee.

Seventy-eight projects valued at 23.49 billion yuan (US$3.42 billion) were signed at the Haixi Sub-Fair of 20th Qinghai China Investment and Trade Fair for Green Development. The projects cover many areas, such as chemistry (salt), new materials, equipment manufacturing and tourism.

Among those, projects related to Qaidam's pilot zone of circular economy totaled 13.84 billion yuan.

Wen Guodong, secretary of the prefecture committee of the CPC, and also Qaidam's pilot zone of circular economy, said the development of a circular economy is essential to Haixi in achieving high-quality development, and local government will work to bolster a better business environment to attract investment.

The fair came after the launch of a three-year action plan for the promotion of a circular economy by the National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Commerce, and Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

SOURCE The Publicity Department of the CPC Haixi Mongolian Tibet Autonomous Prefecture Committee