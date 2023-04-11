investment.com Launches Alternative Asset Investing Platform

New iOS mobile app enables users to have exclusive access to short-term rental real estate investment opportunities for as little as $100

MIAMI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- investment.com , the latest investment platform dedicated to lowering the cost of entry to alternative assets, today unveiled its first-of-its-kind iOS mobile app that provides access to investment opportunities for as low as $100. Built on the belief of Investment for All, the mobile app gives people access to dynamic, high-value opportunities, the ability to build recurring passive income starting with short-term rental real estate investments from their iPhone or iPad with ease.

"investment.com believes everyone should have equal access and opportunities to invest in alternative assets regardless of their wealth class," said Chris Sasso, Founder and CEO of investment.com. "The model at investment.com is focused on breaking down outdated barriers that have kept people on the sidelines, while empowering today's investor with opportunities to invest alongside the 1%. The launch of the investment.com iOS app represents the first step towards building a better, more accessible future for the world of investing."

A majority of people only own one property – their primary residence. While those who own an investment property typically own one or two properties local to where they live. For decades, the majority of investors have been locked out of high-end opportunities, until now. investment.com delivers a steady flow of new opportunities, requiring minimal commitment, with a tremendous upside.

At launch, investment.com will primarily focus on short-term rentals and has plans to diversify its alternative asset investment portfolio throughout 2023. These verticals include single-family rentals, multi-family real estate, car dealerships, sports teams, small businesses, franchises, storage units and retail centers.

Through a seamless and transparent investment experience, investment.com puts customers at the center. The company simplifies investment opportunities and provides quality deal flow by sourcing deals from around the country with strong potential. Investors are afforded the opportunity to invest in alternative assets including short-term rentals, private equity and other cash-flowing businesses.

The Dalmore Group, a leading broker-dealer specializing in helping companies raise capital online at scale through Regulations A+, CF and D, built the app and investment.com is the first company to use it. The two companies collaborated to design the app's features and functions with the everyday investor in mind. The mobile app was created with an array of options for users that offer simplicity, transparency, and a variety of educational resources. These features include viewing detailed information on the property, reviewing portfolios, receiving alerts on new investment opportunities, and access to a content library and educational resources on investing and alternative assets.

"investment.com will be the first company to use Dalmore's newly developed investor-friendly mobile app to help guide customer investment activity, and we couldn't be happier," said Etan Butler, Chairman of Dalmore Group. "The combination of uncertainty in the markets and volatility in the economy is driving new and seasoned investors to find new ways to direct their investment activity and diversify their portfolios. That's where the combination of investment.com's consumer-centric program and Dalmore's experience and technology blend together to provide answers and opportunities. This collaboration is a win-win for the investing community."

