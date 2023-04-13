investment.com Reveals First Real Estate Investment Property, The Blue Crab

Investors of the new premium, short-term rental valued at $877,000 will receive their share of the profits when property sells in the future

MIAMI, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- investment.com , an investment platform dedicated to lowering the cost of entry to alternative assets, recently listed its first short-term rental property, The Blue Crab, for sale on its new iOS mobile app. With more than 56,000 investors on the waitlist, investment.com is excited to kick off its official launch after much anticipation and offer individuals an opportunity to invest in a luxury, oceanfront vacation rental located in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland.

The Blue Crab Property

Upon the launch of the investment.com app, The Blue Crab property was listed for sale at $681,575. With a recent independent appraisal, the property is now valued at $877,000 – which includes the renovation updates. This represents an immediate 28.7% increase in property value and a tremendous upside for investors to receive their share of the profits when The Blue Crab sells in the future. It's the first of many properties investors will be able to add to their portfolio. In the coming months, investment.com is set to announce a new property in the heart of California's wine country.

With $7 trillion invested in alternative assets, the market is expected to see a 20% growth rate in assets under management over the next four to five years. As private real estate accounts for more than 15% of the total, investment.com's primary focus lies in premium short-term rentals in popular vacation markets across the country. In 2022, U.S. short-term rentals reached a record high, and the market remains poised for growth, as customers continue to demand unique guest experiences.

"With a variety of asset classes including residential, commercial and industrial, to name a few, real estate is an investment portfolio must-have – especially for those looking for additional ways to generate income or diversify their portfolio amid volatile markets and inflation," said Adam Littlefield, SVP of Real Estate at investment.com. "investment.com decided to focus on short-term rentals because this asset provides investors with flexibility and high-earning potential. We look forward to seeing the success of our first property take off with The Blue Crab and will continue to offer high-end properties and unique investment opportunities to investors."

A desired vacation destination, The Blue Crab sits in a three-square mile family-friendly beach community and overlooks Chesapeake Bay. Located one hour from Washington, D.C. and Baltimore Metro Areas, the waterfront property has been renovated to serve as a relaxing escape and designed with resort destination visitors in mind. The single-family home features five bedrooms, four bathrooms and spans 2,700 square feet. investment.com's team renovated the property to provide a value-add for not only guests but for investors. The additions include the creation of outdoor spaces to complement the ocean backdrop with multi-level decks, custom lighting, a sunken hot tub, and a sauna while the interior offers a signature look and feel with distinctive furniture, décor, lighting, and amenities.

"The look and feel of any property are just as important as the location," said Hans Lorei, Head of Renovation & Design at investment.com. "Buyers expect to see a property, whether it's their home or a vacation rental, that plays off its environment. Enhancing the outdoor aesthetics and design of The Blue Crab allows it to encompass its seaboard surrounding. We're thrilled with the finished product and modern updates."

Limited shares are available to investors on a first come, first served basis. To view The Blue Crab property, please visit www.investment.com or download the app here .

About investment.com

investment.com was founded under the guiding principle that everyone – regardless of wealth class – should have equal access to alternative asset investments. investment.com lowers the access barrier to alternative asset investment opportunities, giving investors the ability to invest for as little as $100 and earn money through quarterly dividends from rental income and price appreciation when the property is sold.

