InvestmentNews Announces Fintech Initiative Focused on Adviser Community

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestmentNews, a leading media company serving the financial adviser community, has announced the launch of a new brand, Fintech for Advisers, showcasing cutting-edge fintech trends for technology-driven advisers. The focus on fintech helps advisers stay current on technologies, information and trends in wealth management that can help drive future growth.

Fintech for Advisers will include a new website, fintechforadvisers.com, which will house all of InvestmentNews' data and analytical content specifically tailored for the fintech industry. The stand-alone website features columns, editorials, contributed content, op-eds and a monthly podcast series highlighting issues that matter to wealthtech advisers.

In addition to the flagship website and podcast, a new webcast series will deliver six virtual events with analysis on top-of-mind wealthtech topics — including client experience, cybersecurity and fintech regulation under a new administration — from executives and thought leaders at some of the top firms in the industry with the mission of launching an in-person conference by the end of 2021.

"The fintech space has been key to IN's content efforts for years, and this dedicated site will serve to provide a one-stop shop for the unique breadth and depth we can provide to the financial advice community," said InvestmentNews Chief Content Office George Moriarty.

To supplement InvestmentNews' award-winning premium magazine publication, fintech coverage will also be featured in six issues in 2021 to get advisers the information needed to help stay a step ahead of competitors.

Visit the new content destination at https://www.fintechforadvisers.com.

ABOUT INVESTMENTNEWS

Bonhill Group PLC's InvestmentNews (IN) is the most trusted resource for Financial Advisers. IN connects buyers and sellers who are decision makers in the financial services industry and influence over $23T in AUM through multiple media channels including online destinations, magazines, events, research, and data. Learn more at www.InvestmentNews.com.

