InvestmentNews Names Halbert Hargrove as "Best Place to Work" Showcasing Recent Growth

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Halbert Hargrove, a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm headquartered in Long Beach, California, has been recognized by InvestmentNews as a "Best Places to Work" for financial advisers.
As a 2018 recipient of the inaugural InvestmentNews "Best Places to Work" award, Halbert Hargrove was one of 50 companies honored for its outstanding devotion to employees and company growth. The firms were evaluated on a number of different aspects, including company culture, benefits and career progression opportunities.
Continuing its commitment as a 'best place to work,' the firm announced the opening of an additional office in Houston, Texas which will be headed by Wealth Advisor, Craig Eissler. Conveniently located in the heart of The Woodlands Waterway business district, the office will add a footprint in the local economy and bring Halbert Hargrove's valued investment advice and asset protection to the community.
"At Halbert Hargrove, we are dedicated to serving our clients and employees with integrity through a culture of learning, development, and success. We're honored to be recognized for these values by InvestmentNews," said Halbert Hargrove President and COO JC Abusaid. "As we continue our expansion, we are eager to bring our long-standing commitment to new clients and recruit devoted employees, which will help foster our growth for years to come."
Halbert Hargrove is headquartered in Long Beach, California and has 42 employees across the country, with offices in San Diego and Costa Mesa, California; Denver, Colorado; Bellevue, Washington; Scottsdale, Arizona; The Woodlands and Houston, Texas.
About Halbert Hargrove
Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors, LLC, is a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm that provides investment management, wealth advisory, financial planning, and consulting services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and trusts. Founded in 1933, Halbert Hargrove is headquartered in Long Beach, CA, and has approximately $2.5B assets under management. For more information, please visit: www.halberthargrove.com
