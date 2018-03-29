InvestmentNews Names Miracle Mile Advisors Among Top 50 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors

"I wanted to build a firm where everyone looks forward to Mondays, and advisors could provide meaningful, incomparable advice," said Brock Moseley, founder of Miracle Mile Advisors. "Our culture is second to none because we all treat each other like family and truly care about our work."

InvestmentNews partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to compile the inaugural survey and recognition program. The list is a first of its kind for the financial advisory industry.

"InvestmentNews is pleased to introduce our readers to firms with supportive cultures where advisors can thrive and are empowered to provide their clients with the best possible investment and financial planning advice," said Suzanne Siracuse, vice president and publisher of InvestmentNews.

Miracle Mile Advisors will be honored on May 15 at the first annual Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers Awards Luncheon in Chicago at the University Club.

This recognition solidifies the firm's position as an industry leader in providing an alternative culture to traditional Wall Street firms. This is the second "Best Places to Work" recognition the firm has received, following last year's award from The Los Angeles Business Journal.

About Miracle Mile Advisors: Miracle Mile Advisors is a leader in providing independent investment advice through active indexing to high net worth families and businesses nationwide. As one of the fastest growing independent registered investment advisors in Los Angeles, the firm is committed to providing sophisticated financial plans using portfolios with low cost and tax efficient strategies. To learn more about Miracle Mile Advisors, please visit www.miraclemileadvisors.com.

* The above listed recognition does not constitute or imply an endorsement or recommendation of any kind by the third parties of MMA's personnel, products or services

