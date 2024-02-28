InvestmentNews Recognizes RFG Advisory as a 2024 Best Place to Work for Financial Advisors

This marks the third time in four years that RFG has been honored with this recognition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RFG Advisory , ("RFG") an innovator in the wealth management industry committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, has been recognized as a 2024 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors by InvestmentNews . InvestmentNews annually recognizes exceptional employers in the financial advisory sector who prioritize creating a workplace that attracts top talent, a distinction measured through comprehensive employer and employee surveys.

"We are pleased to be honored once more by InvestmentNews. It's especially meaningful to us that our team members, our most valuable asset, have played a significant role in driving this recognition," remarked Bobby White , founder and chief executive officer of RFG Advisory. "Financial advisors choose to work with us because of the hard work our team does on their behalf, day in and day out, and because we have built a culture that helps breed success."

The "Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors" is a research-driven program from InvestmentNews in collaboration with Best Companies Group . It comprises a two-part process that examines a company's practices, programs and benefits while also incorporating feedback directly from employees via surveys. Employees have the opportunity to weigh in on leadership and planning effectiveness; corporate culture and communications; job satisfaction; work environment; supervisor relationships; training, development and resources; compensation and benefits; and overall engagement.

"First and foremost, we pride ourselves on being a client experience platform, so it is fantastic to know that our advisors are happy with the environment we have created to support excellent client service and enable accelerated growth," said Shannon Spotswood , president of RFG Advisory. "We are committed to continuous improvement in this regard. It's simple really – we aim to win on talent, technology and client experience so that our advisors can win for their clients and their business."

RFG's continued dedication to improving its robust suite of solutions to better serve their independent advisors' needs is evident in the success of its RFG Talent program. RFG Talent offers advisors 'fractional allocation' of client service associates, whose role transcends mere administrative support. These individuals are deeply invested in their own professional growth and in contributing significantly to advisors' practices, effectively serving as force multipliers. "This is not simply another virtual assistant program," added Spotswood. "This is about creating a successful team to wrap around and support the advisor. As such, we believe this program represents the future of talent management in the industry."

This recognition reflects the firm's commitment to employee welfare and job satisfaction. RFG consistently engages in intentional efforts to enhance employee satisfaction and retain top talent. It is committed to fostering effective, cross-functional communication companywide, while tangible perks include continuing education and professional development support, regular team events, happy hours and a lifestyle benefit spending account that is 100% funded by RFG. In addition to cultivating a positive work atmosphere and an inclusive culture, RFG remains steadfast in its pursuit of continually seeking opportunities to equip advisors with cutting-edge tools and technology that support client success.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides advisors all the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG's investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provides loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence. For more information, visit: rfgadvisory.com .

