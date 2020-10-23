Investments & Wealth Institute Scholarship Fund generates 3x increase in diverse candidates in first nine months of 2020

The Institute unveiled its plans to develop the THRIVE Center for Diversity & Inclusion (THRIVE). Tweet this

Building upon the success of the Scholarship Fund, and the Women in Wealth education series which has hosted more than 1,000 registrants for frank discussions, the Institute unveiled its plans to develop the THRIVESM Center for Diversity & Inclusion (THRIVE). THRIVE will unify all the Institute's diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. "We have spent the last few months having thoughtful conversations and listening to our members and the industry at large. THRIVE has grown out of those conversations and this new initiative further widens the charter of our Scholarship Fund to include educational programs, events, a community forum, and a united coalition within the industry," continued Walters.

THRIVE will combine the existing programs and create new programs to advance the Institute's mission. New program offerings will include:

An education series, Diversity Elevates, which will offer the advisor community educational programs from the forward-looking perspective that racial and ethnic diversity is imperative to advancing the industry.

A Knowledge Center Platform will offer professionals interested in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion educational resources and a forum for advisors to learn from each other, to help the advisor community and meet the expectations of a diverse marketplace.

A new Council of Ambassadors will advise the Institute staff on matters related to diversity, equity & inclusion, and guide the creation and development of meaningful programming.

The Institute will continue to listen to members and the conversations taking place as we expand these new initiatives. To learn more about THRIVE visit: www.investmentsandwealth.org/thrive

To learn more about the Institute visit www.investmentandwealth.org.

SOURCE Investments & Wealth Institute

Related Links

http://www.investmentandwealth.org

