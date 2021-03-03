Investments & Wealth Institute's Women in Wealth Week Set to Help Women Level the Playing Field

DENVER, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is no secret that the financial services industry is very male-dominated. However, the Investments & Wealth Institute wants to help change all that. The Institute has emphasized recruiting female leaders to join the board of directors and steering committees. It has attracted more women to Institute speaking engagements, including headlining conferences, webinars, blogs, and podcast series. In addition, the Institute introduced a scholarship program just for women in the industry and created a Women in Wealth specialty program to elevate the knowledge base of women in the field and expand representation in the industry. The Institute's Women in Wealth Week takes place on March 8-14, 2021, and coincides with International Women's Day, celebrated worldwide on March 8. The week will feature podcasts, blogs, courses, panel discussions all led by successful women in the industry and invites the community to register for the next Women in Wealth discussion, being held online on April 26, 2021, from 6:30-7:30 PM ET.

"Women in Wealth Week was designed to heighten the awareness of leading women disrupting the industry and draw attention to the tools and resources available in the marketplace so that other women could catapult their career trajectories and help level the playing field," said Cindy Chaifetz, chief marketing officer, Investments & Wealth Institute. Continuing, "we want to amplify the strategies and techniques these inspiring women have utilized successfully in their businesses and provide a gateway for newcomers to thrive. Our core certification programs, the CIMA®, CPWA® and RMA® arm certificants with the knowledge base and skillset they need to catapult their careers and voices around boardrooms."