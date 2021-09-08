Investments from Oil Companies for Economic Value of Petroleum Underscores Growth in Petrochemicals Market, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: The role of world's national-level oil companies and international oil companies with large petrochemical assets accounts for a significant share of the petrochemicals market. Monetary investments made by national oil companies are significantly supports growth of the petrochemicals market.

The gradual rise in petroleum prices as most economies around the world slowly gather momentum after COVID-19 is helping to lift several associated business segments, including petrochemicals. This is stimulating the growth of the petrochemicals market after a lean period due to travel restrictions, dwindling oil & gas prices, and production cuts during the peak of the pandemic.

However, extensive disruptions in raw material supply chains during the pandemic, restricted movement of goods, and steep decline in the volume of seaborne transportation have impacted the overall petrochemicals market estimated to display moderate growth in the upcoming years. The petrochemicals market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2030.

Strong expertise with attention to detail makes our market research reports stand apart. Request a sample now – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1316

Petrochemicals Market – Key Findings of Report

China, Emerging Economies Contribute Substantially to Leading Position of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific held more than 50% share of the petrochemicals market in 2019. China made leading revenue contribution to the regional market due to the extensive demand for petrochemicals from building & construction, automotive, and electronics sectors.

Prior to the outbreak of COVID-19, developing countries in the region contributed significantly in terms of revenue to the petrochemicals market. Petrochemicals are extensively used in the chemical industries that manufacture products for various other end-use industries such as paints & coatings and textiles.

The growth of the building & construction sector in developing countries of the region extended ample opportunities in the petrochemicals market. This, along with persistent demand for petrochemicals from the building & construction sector in other parts of the world, accounted for its leading share among end-use segments in the petrochemicals market in the recent past.

According to estimations of analysts at TMR, the building & construction sector is projected to hold more than 30% share of the petrochemicals market by 2030.

Request the Corona Virus impact analysis on Petrochemicals Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=1316

The presence of a sizeable electronics industry wherein petrochemicals are widely used in the petrochemicals market in the region.

Use in Automobile Components for Functional Advantages Fosters Growth

The automobile components manufactured from petrochemicals products offer exceptional benefits such as lightweight that eventually helps with less fuel consumption. This, in turn, helps to control pollution to some extent.

Design flexibility and durability are some other factors that favor the demand for petrochemicals in the manufacture of automobile components. Automobile components such as tires, interiors, parts of the vehicle body, and dashboard are manufactured using petrochemical intermediates.

Automobile components manufactured from petrochemicals have other benefits too. Ease in processing of petrochemicals helps cut down assembling time in the manufacture of automobile components.

The use of petrochemicals is related to improve the safety aspect of automobiles. This stimulates the petrochemicals market.

Buy our Premium Research Report on Petrochemicals Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1316<ype=S

Ethylene to Stay Leading Product for Use in Numerous Applications

Ethylene is estimated to continue to be the leading product segment in the petrochemicals market. Ethylene is primarily used in the production of ethylene dichloride, ethylene oxide, and ethyl-benzene that are key petrochemical derivatives used in the packaging and building & construction sectors. The growth of the building & construction sector in most parts of the world prior to COVID-19 validates ethylene to be the leading product segment in the petrochemicals market.

Food & beverages, rubber & plastic, and medical are some other key end-use industries of ethylene and its derivatives.

Petrochemicals Market – Growth Drivers

Demand for petrochemicals across an array of end-use industries from manufacturing to consumer goods drives petrochemicals market

Interest of national and international oil companies and money invested to increase the economic value of petroleum stimulate petrochemicals market

Petrochemicals Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the petrochemicals market are BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., BP Plc, Total S.A., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Dow.

Global Petrochemicals Market: Segmentation

Petrochemicals Market, by Product

Methanol

Formaldehyde



Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)



MTBE

Ethylene

Polyethylene



Ethylene Oxide



Ethanolamine



Ethyl Alcohol



Acetaldehyde

Propylene

Polypropylene



Propylene Oxide



Acrylonitrile



Acrylic Acid

C4 Stream

Butadiene



Isobutylen e

e Benzene

Ethyl benzene



Cumene



Cyclohexane

Toluene

Xylene

Petrochemicals Market, by End-use Industry

Aerospace

Agriculture

Automotive

Building & Construction

Consumer & Industrial Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Marine

Paints & Coatings

Power & Utilities

Pulp & Paper

Textiles & Leather

Others (including Packaging and Fuel)

Petrochemicals Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Spain



Italy



Russia & CIS

& CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Industry:

Neodymium Market - Value chains in the chemicals sector are being reconfigured due to complexities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies in the neodymium market are witnessing economic and geopolitical shifts due to the pandemic. Changing consumer demands are affecting bottom lines and profitability. Hence, stakeholders are focusing on mission critical projects in key revenue generating sectors such as permanent magnets, phosphors & luminescence, and metallurgy.

Lignosulfonates Market - The global lignosulfonates market is broadly affected by several factors, including increase in usage of lignosulfonates in various end-use industries such as animal feed binders, concrete additives, and dust control. The rise in the global demand for calcium lignosulfonates and sodium lignosulfonates has led to significant growth in the usage of lignosulfonates. The increase in production and demand for dust control is expected to be the primary driver of the global lignosulfonates market. The growth of the animal feed binders & concrete additives industry is also propelling the demand for lignosulfonates.

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/petrochemicals.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research