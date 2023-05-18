Investments in Employee Wellness Increase the Bottom Line: Gympass 'Return on Wellbeing' Study Finds Company Performance and Employee Wellbeing are Directly Intertwined

According to more than 2,000 global HR leaders, comprehensive wellbeing benefits offer a direct return on investment, while simultaneously boosting employee engagement, retention and productivity

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gympass , the world's largest employee wellbeing hub, today announced the release of its first annual Return on Wellbeing Study . The research is based on a survey of more than 2,000 human resource leaders who are investing in workforce wellbeing across nine countries, including the United States, U.K. and Brazil.

In November 2022, Gympass released the first installment of the State of Work-Life Wellness Report , a precursor to the Return on Wellbeing Study, which highlighted a significant issue - we are in a crisis of wellbeing. Employees are more stressed than ever, and they're demanding emotional and physical health resources from their employers in order to take care of their wellbeing. Now, the Return on Wellbeing Study takes it one step further. The study found that companies can no longer separate their business performance from their team's wellness, because revenue and employee wellbeing are directly intertwined.

Companies that ensure their employees feel supported and have proper resources to prioritize their wellbeing have happier, more engaged and productive workforces. Those companies measure a positive return on investment that contributes directly to their bottom line, demonstrating how comprehensive wellbeing benefits are a win-win for employers and their employees.

In fact, the Gympass Return on Wellbeing Report highlights that:

90% of companies that measure their wellness programs see positive return on investment.

Companies that measure the impact of their wellness program found that wellbeing benefits are very important or extremely important for employee acquisition (78%), satisfaction (88%), and retention (79%).

85% of HR leaders said wellness programs decreased the cost of talent recruitment, retention and/or engagement.

85% of HR leaders cited decreased utilization of sick days as a result of comprehensive wellbeing benefits.

78% of HR leaders reported their wellness program saved them money on healthcare expenses.

"The results of our first Return on Wellbeing study make one thing very clear: there is consensus among HR leaders that prioritizing the wellbeing of employees is key to driving company performance, however, many professionals still struggle with calculating the return on investment," said Cesar Carvalho, Co-Founder and CEO of Gympass. "Leaders who understand that a company's investment in its people is a direct investment in the business will succeed in the long run, and those that overlook the importance of employee wellbeing will inevitably fall behind. Our latest study not only showcases the importance of wellbeing in the workplace, but also provides guidance on measuring the impact — a crucial component as costs rise and necessities shift."

"Prioritizing people's health and happiness creates the space and energy needed to engage fully in their work, and at Gympass, we've known that from the beginning," said Lívia Martini, Chief People Officer of Gympass. "We now have the findings from our first Return on Wellbeing study to prove that when businesses support their employees by offering them wellbeing benefits, employees will be healthier and have more energy to devote to their work and help businesses thrive. By investing in employee wellbeing, businesses can attract and retain top talent, resulting in improved business outcomes."

With a roster of more than 50,000 wellbeing partners including digital tools like MyFitnessPal, Thrive Global, and Headspace, as well as fitness studios like SoulCycle, Orangetheory, 24HourFitness and more, Gympass is powering thousands of global employers with the tools they need to support the wellbeing journeys of employees.

To access the full 2023 Return on Wellbeing Report, visit Gympass' website . To learn more about Gympass and its latest offerings, visit www.gympass.com .

Methodology:

Gympass conducted its Return on Wellbeing survey to assess the return on investment of corporate wellness programs using an online survey of more than 2,000 human resource directors, managers, vice-presidents, and chief-level leaders. Each respondent worked for an organization that offered at least one general benefit and one wellness benefit. Countries included in the survey were the United States and United Kingdom, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Spain, Italy, Germany, and Mexico.

