Investments Limited Bullish on South Florida Real Estate

The shopping spree started 35 years ago, when Jim and Marta Batmasian moved from Boston and realized how much untapped potential Boca Raton and the surrounding area had, and it hasn't stopped. Their firm, Investments Limited, has continued to add to their real estate portfolio … another 36 properties in just the last 36 months … and they are among the largest landowners in the city. Recent acquisitions include office buildings, retail centers, mixed-use retail and office, and industrial/storage in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Pompano Beach and Lighthouse Point. Tenants include State Farm Insurance, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, T-Mobile, Subway, Metro PCS, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, TLC Animal Hospital, Pet Supermarket, Vitamin Shoppe, and Furniture World.

How much of an impact have they had on the real estate scene? A big one. They have reinvested in virtually every property they have acquired, benefitting entire communities and providing healthy, thriving environments that benefit citizens and businesses alike. Some areas that were at one time deemed "blighted" have become vibrant and enjoyable neighborhoods with residents and visitors shopping, dining, and even indulging in the always fun pastime of people-watching. Atmosphere is created with palm-lined streets, fountains, buildings adorned with balconies and outside patios, and eye-catching, colorful awnings.

Another sign is the fact that, in recent months, their company has leased more than 200,000 square feet of retail, office and warehouse space to a wide variety of businesses: restaurants, salons, spas, boutiques, fitness centers, jewelers, galleries, design and décor, medical specialists, law firms, financial institutions, and more.

There are no signs of the momentum stopping either; they are not finished realizing the remarkable vision they had all those years ago, and more acquisitions are already in the pipeline.

