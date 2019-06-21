Investments Limited Welcomes MD Now Medical Centers To The Family

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Investments Limited is delighted to welcome MD Now Medical Centers, Inc. (MD Now) to the "Investments Limited Family"!

MD Now has 42 locations across South Florida in Broward, Indian River, Miami and Palm Beach Counties. Their newest location is over 2,200SF and will be at Investments Limited's property at 2181 N. Federal Highway in Boca Raton, FL.

MD Now is the largest and fastest growing independent provider of urgent care services in South Florida. All of their clinics are open 8am – 8pm, 365 days per year, giving people easy access to care they can trust. Patients can be treated, often in less than an hour, for a wide array of conditions like fevers, asthma attacks, flu, upper respiratory infections, sprains, strains, cuts, broken bones and burns. Their urgent care centers also offer additional services, including digital x-rays, EKG, ultrasounds, lab testing, physicals, immunizations, vaccines, physical therapy, occupational medicine, travel medicine and selected primary care services.

A visit to MD Now costs a fraction of a trip to the emergency room or hospital-affiliated urgent care. The lower cost setting they provide results in significant savings to the overall healthcare system, in addition to lower copays, out-of-pocket expenses and self-pay rates for their patients.

Investments Limited is one of the country's premier real estate organizations, with a geographically diversified portfolio of commercial properties and residential communities. MD Now joins a notable roster of well-known and highly respected Investments Limited tenants including Publix, CVS, McDonald's, Panera Bread, State Farm Insurance, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, T-Mobile, Subway, Metro PCS, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Brooklyn Water Bagels, Dunkin Donuts, Firehouse Subs, GNC, Physician's Weight Loss Center, California Closets, Fortunoff Backyard Store, Leather Express, Natuzzi Italia, Bank of America, H&R Block, Muriel Siebert, Paradise Bank, Budget Rent-A-Car, AT&T Wireless, Dollar Tree, Fred Astaire Dance Studio, Pak Mail, Pet Supermarket, U.S. Postal Service, The Learning Experience, The UPS Store, and many more.

