InvestNext Launches Transact, a Purpose-Built Business Account for Raising Capital

Transact enables Real Estate GPs to open a raise-ready business account inside InvestNext in as little as one business day, with zero ACH fees*, automatic wire reconciliation, and built-in investor KYC/AML verification.

InvestNext, Inc. is a software company, not an FDIC-insured banking institution. Banking services are provided by Grasshopper Bank, N.A., Member FDIC.

DETROIT, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestNext, the real estate capital management platform that hosts over $23B in funds under management for more than 1,600 GPs and their 90,000 investors, today announced the launch of Transact, a business account built specifically for capital raises and managed directly inside the InvestNext platform. Transact enables sponsors to complete business account setup in as little as one business day, without branch visits, external banking portals, or per-transaction ACH fees.

The launch addresses one of the most persistent operational friction points in real estate capital raising: the gap between capital raise management and banking infrastructure. For GPs preparing to launch a raise, opening a business account to accept investor funds has historically required appointments, paperwork without clear guidance, and interactions with banking staff unfamiliar with private capital structures, introducing delays during critical moments.

InvestNext Launches Transact, a Purpose-Built Bank Account for Raising Capital. Post this

"I probably wasted 6 hours this week alone just trying to go through [my bank]. It's a nightmare because they're just not familiar with this." — Summit Development Group, InvestNext Client

Transact eliminates this entirely. By embedding the account setup process inside InvestNext, sponsors can complete what was previously a weeks-long task as part of their standard raise preparation workflow in the same system where they manage documents, investors, and deal rooms.

"Raise preparation is a disciplined process, and banking should be no exception. We built Transact because GPs shouldn't be spending hours at a bank branch or waiting weeks for account approval when they're days away from launching a raise. Transact makes setting up and managing a business account a predictable, digital step in launch preparation rather than a separate task that delays everything else. A strong payments infrastructure is a competitive advantage for modern capital raises." — Matthew Attou, Chief Product Officer at InvestNext

Key Capabilities

Transact is designed to support the full lifecycle of a capital raise, from initial account setup through investor payments and distributions. Key capabilities include:

Open in one business day: Accounts are set up digitally inside InvestNext with no branch visits, appointments, or external portals required.





Accounts are set up digitally inside InvestNext with no branch visits, appointments, or external portals required. Zero ACH fees*: Sponsors can accept and send investor capital via ACH without per-transaction fees. On a $10M raise, this represents an average savings of approximately $3,000 in ACH fees alone.





Sponsors can accept and send investor capital via ACH without per-transaction fees. On a $10M raise, this represents an average savings of approximately $3,000 in ACH fees alone. Automatic wire reconciliation: Incoming wire transfers are automatically matched to the cap table when a reference number is included. When omitted, Transact identifies and suggests matches based on capital activity already recorded in InvestNext.





Incoming wire transfers are automatically matched to the cap table when a reference number is included. When omitted, Transact identifies and suggests matches based on capital activity already recorded in InvestNext. Built-in investor KYC/AML: Investor verification is included at no additional cost, with investors completing the process securely inside InvestNext.





Investor verification is included at no additional cost, with investors completing the process securely inside InvestNext. Flexible capital movement: Sponsors can transfer funds to escrow or other accounts with daily wire options available.

Background

InvestNext developed Transact in direct response to feedback from GPs on the platform who cited banking setup as a recurring blocker to launching raises on schedule. During the development process, the company documented consistent patterns across its GP base: sponsors spending multiple hours navigating general-purpose banking processes, struggling with time-intensive setup processes, and reconciling transaction history in external systems against cap tables managed within the investment management platform.

Transact was developed in partnership with Grasshopper Bank and has been in beta with a select group of InvestNext GPs prior to today's general availability launch.

"This is finally not the thing slowing us down." — Denver Ventures, InvestNext Client

Availability

Transact is available today to all GPs on the InvestNext platform. For more information, visit investnext.com/platform/transact or contact the InvestNext team directly.

About InvestNext

InvestNext is a real estate capital management platform where real estate meets real relationships. The platform serves more than 1,600 sponsors and provides tools for raise management, investor relations, document management, and payments infrastructure. InvestNext is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

InvestNext, Inc. is a software company, not an FDIC-insured banking institution. Banking services are provided by Grasshopper Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. FDIC deposit insurance coverage is available only to protect you against the failure of an FDIC-insured bank that holds your deposits and subject to FDIC limitations and requirements. It does not protect you against the failure of InvestNext or other third party.

*Terms and conditions apply. https://www.investnext.com/legal/terms-conditions/

CONTACT: Andrew Berg, [email protected] , investnext.com

SOURCE InvestNext