Investopedia & Verywell to Host "Your Money Your Health" Summit

In the past 18 months, the global pandemic has altered world economies, driven record stock market volatility, and launched unprecedented change in the business of healthcare. Financial problems are now the leading source of stress for Americans, demonstrating the unique intertwining of physical, mental, and financial health. Investopedia and Verywell will host the Your Money Your Health conference to provide expert analysis and in-depth answers to growing concerns around our financial, emotional, and physical well-being.

"The last year and a half have proven more than ever that our financial health and personal health are inextricably linked, and many of our assumptions have been challenged," said Caleb Silver, Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia. "We are excited to bring together some of the top experts across money and health to help answer our most pressing questions and offer a vision for how we will navigate these two critical themes over the next few years."

Your Money Your Health welcomes attendees to five expert-led roundtable discussions and audience Q&A sessions on managing financial and mental stress, the future of patient care, healthcare accessibility, and how the pandemic has changed investor behavior.

"In the latest Verywell Mind Mental Health Tracker , we found that the biggest stressor for Americans over the last few months has been due to finances, highlighting a clear connection between financial and mental health," said Amy Morin, Editor-in-Chief of Verywell Mind. "With this event, we want to help people better manage their money, which in turn can boost their mindset."

"The association between physical and financial health underpins a significant portion of our well-being, but we don't often address them together," said Jessica Shepherd, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Verywell Health. "This summit will bring our audience into direct discussions with experts covering tactical strategies to improve their everyday lives, including both their assets and health."

The virtual event will be led by Amy Morin, LCSW and Editor-in-Chief of Verywell Mind , Jessica Shepherd, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Verywell Health and Caleb Silver, Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia , and include guest speakers:

Ethan Harris , Head of Global Economics Research, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research

, Head of Global Economics Research, Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research James L. Madara , M.D., CEO & Executive Vice President, American Medical Association

, M.D., CEO & Executive Vice President, American Medical Association Jim Merlino , M.D., Chief Clinical Transformation Officer, Cleveland Clinic

, M.D., Chief Clinical Transformation Officer, Rhonda Randall , M.O., Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual

, M.O., Chief Medical Officer, UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual Liz Ann Sonders , Managing Director & Chief Investment Strategist, Charles Schwab

The Your Money Your Health Summit will be held Tuesday, September 21 from 1-5:30 PM EST. To learn more about the event or to register, visit here .

