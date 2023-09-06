Investopedia Announces Winners of 2023 Best Robo-Advisors

Wealthfront wins best overall robo-advisor for consumers

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Investopedia announces the winners of the 2023 Best Robo-Advisor Awards , recognizing the top digital financial planning platforms across categories including Best Overall, Best for Beginners, and Best for Sophisticated Investors.

Investopedia's editorial team reviewed dozens of digital investing platforms using its comprehensive rating methodology to determine consumers' best robo-advisor options. Metrics evaluated included product offerings, cost, ease-of-use, education, and customer support.

Investopedia 2023 Best Robo-Advisors

"Today's investors want robo-advisors that offer the widest range of services at the most competitive price points, all with the option to interact with a real advisor if needed," said Caleb Silver, Editor in Chief of Investopedia. "They also want more educational offerings to teach them how their investing and saving decisions will affect their future. This year's awardees delivered on those wishes with excellent platforms that meet their customers at every level."

Winners of the Investopedia 2023 Best Robo-Advisor Awards :

Best Overall : Wealthfront

: Wealthfront Best for Goal Planning : Wealthfront

: Wealthfront Best for Portfolio Construction : Wealthfront

: Wealthfront Best for Portfolio Management : Wealthfront

: Wealthfront Best for Socially Responsible Investing : M1 Finance

: M1 Finance Best for Sophisticated Investors : M1 Finance

: M1 Finance Best for Low Costs : M1 Finance

: M1 Finance Best for Beginners : Betterment

: Betterment Best for Cash Management : Betterment

: Betterment Best for Education : Merrill Guided Investing

: Merrill Guided Investing Best Mobile App: E*TRADE Core Portfolios

To see the complete list of winners and rankings by category, visit the Investopedia 2023 Best Robo-Advisor Awards page here .

SOURCE Investopedia