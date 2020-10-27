Investopedia Unveils its Most Influential U.S. Financial Advisors List for 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Investopedia ( www.investopedia.com ) announced the winners of its fourth annual Investopedia 100 List of the Most Influential Financial Advisors. With more than 100,000 independent financial advisors in the U.S., the Investopedia 100 spotlights the country's most engaged, influential, and educational advisors.

Investopedia's methodology focuses on awarding financial advisors who have demonstrated a top-of-the-industry ability to reach the largest and most diverse financial and investing audience. That reach is measured by the impact and quality of the advisor's published work, public appearances, online following, and commitment to financial literacy across diverse communities. Peer-to-peer nominations are also used to determine the advisor's influence and reach.

"2020 has proven the value of great financial advisors who have been able to help their clients navigate the volatility and uncertainty brought on by the global pandemic," said Investopedia Editor-in-Chief, Caleb Silver. "This year's Investopedia 100 have stepped up to that challenge, and the awardees represent advisors from all communities and backgrounds committed to spreading financial literacy and education."

The 2020 Top 10 ranked Investopedia 100 financial advisors are:

Michael Kitces MSFS, MTAX, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, RHU®, REBC®, CASL®

Director of Wealth Management, Partner, Pinnacle Advisory Group

Columbia, MD

Taylor Schulte, CFP®, Series 66

Founder & CEO, Define Financial

San Diego, CA

Justin Castelli, CFP®

Founder & Financial Advisor, RLS Wealth

Fishers, IN

Cathy Curtis, CFP®, RIA

Founder and CEO, Curtis Financial Planning, LLC

Oakland, CA

Joshua Brown

CEO and Co-founder, Ritholtz Wealth Management

New York, NY

Mary Beth Storjohann, CFP®

Financial Advisor, Partner & Chief Marketing Officer, Abacus Wealth Partners

San Diego, CA

Dasarte Yarnway, Series 66

Founder & Managing Director, Berknell Financial Group

San Francisco, CA

Hannah Moore, CFP®, CeFT®

Financial Planner & Owner, Guiding Wealth

Dallas, TX

Doug Boneparth CFP®, AIF®, MBA

President, Bone Fide Wealth, LLC

New York, NY

Lazetta Braxton CFP®, MBA

Founder and CEO, Financial Fountains

New York, NY

About Investopedia

Investopedia helps its more than 17 million monthly U.S. users (Comscore August 2020) learn how to understand complex financial concepts, improve their investing skills, and learn how to manage their money. Whether in a classroom, a boardroom or a living room, Investopedia editors and its network of financial advisors and experts have answered questions and earned readers' trust since 1999. Investopedia is part of the Dotdash family of brands.

