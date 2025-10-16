INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against the officers and directors of Hertz Global Holdings Inc:

Hertz shareholders should email [email protected] ; please only contact if shares acquired before April 27, 2023 .

What is the Investigation About ?

The investigation concerns potentially false and/or misleading statements that: (1) Hertz had downplayed the financial impact of vehicle depreciation, and/or overstated its ability to track and manage vehicle depreciation; (2) demand for Hertz's EVs was not as strong as investors were led to believe; (3) Hertz had too many vehicles, particularly EVs, in its fleet to remain profitable; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, Hertz was likely to incur significant losses on the disposition of both its ICE vehicles and EVs; (5) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on Hertz's financial results; and (6) as a result, Hertz's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 11, 2024, Hertz revealed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it would sell approximately 20,000 EVs from its U.S. fleet, or about one-third of its global EV fleet, "to better balance supply against expected demand of EVs" Hertz further advised that "Adjusted Corporate EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 will be negatively impacted by the incremental net depreciation expense associated with the EV sales plan, and further burdened by higher depreciation expense in the ordinary course as residual values for vehicles generally fell throughout the quarter greater than previously expected."

On this news, Hertz's stock price fell $0.40 per share, or 4.28%, to close at $8.95 per share on January 11, 2024.

