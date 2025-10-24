Investor Advisory Service Achieves Unprecedented 16th Consecutive Year on Hulbert Investment Newsletter Honor Roll

The Only Newsletter to Earn This Distinction Since 2010

TROY, Mich., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the stunning 16th year in a row, the Investor Advisory Service has claimed its prestigious spot on the Hulbert Investment Newsletter Honor Roll for 2025-2026.

The Hulbert Honor Roll, compiled by veteran financial analyst Mark Hulbert, recognizes newsletters that have demonstrated superior risk-adjusted returns over nearly 20 years. The rigorous selection process evaluates performance through multiple market cycles, making it one of the most respected independent benchmarks in the investment newsletter industry.

This distinction requires newsletters to demonstrate exceptional risk-adjusted performance in both rising and falling markets over nearly two decades. An impressive feat, indeed, as only two newsletters made this year's cut—down from three last year. No other newsletter can boast such consistent acclaim like the Investor Advisory Service.

According to Hulbert Ratings, the newsletter has delivered an impressive annual return of 11.7% from November 1, 2007, through September 30, 2025. Its handpicked stock selections outperformed the Wilshire 5000 Total Stock Market Index by nearly 20% per year throughout that span.

"High-quality stocks, bought at sensible prices, can lead to bountiful portfolio returns," said Editor-in-Chief Douglas Gerlach. "Our subscribers value our expertise in spotting the sensible and attractively-priced opportunities for their portfolios."

Gerlach elaborated, "Our long-term vision makes us an ideal choice for those who prefer building a buy-and-hold portfolio of high-quality stocks. While fearful investors may stumble, our method empowers individuals to sail through market storms with confidence."

Each monthly issue of Investor Advisory Service features market insights and in-depth analysis of two to three selected stocks. Every recommendation follows a rigorous, long-term growth investing methodology that includes comprehensive fundamental evaluation, five-year risk and return projections, and clearly defined buy and sell price targets.

"We pride ourselves on being free from conflicts of interest, unlike many Wall Street institutions. Our disciplined methodology continuously delivers results that surpass passive investment strategies. By delving deep into a company's growth potential and management quality, we uncover hidden gems that outshine their peers and the market. Our subscribers are the ultimate beneficiaries."

Available in both print ($399/year) and online ($299/year) editions, the Investor Advisory Service is published monthly, with additional alerts and updates provided on a regular basis for subscribers. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.InvestorAdvisoryService.com.

Contact:

Doug Gerlach, Editor-in-Chief

[email protected]

1-248-654-3086

About the Investor Advisory Service

Since its inception in 1973, the award-winning Investor Advisory Service has provided investors with highly-focused stock picks. Each issue of IAS highlights two or three recommended stocks and tracks a universe of around 70 prior recommendations. Since 2003, IAS has been published by Equity Research Service and edited by financial author Douglas Gerlach (The Armchair Millionaire, Investment Clubs for Dummies), and continues to post record results on a consistent basis. Since December 31, 1995, the IAS's stock recommendations have earned an annualized 12.46% annual return, better than the 10.30% benchmarked annual return of the Wilshire 5000 during the same period. For more information, visit www.InvestorAdvisoryService.com.

About Equity Research Service

Equity Research Service is the publisher of the award-winning Investor Advisory Service (since 1973) and the market-beating SmallCap Informer (since 2012), as well as the income-generating Dividend Informer (since 2023). Equity Research Service is a division of ICLUBcentral, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of Investors, the national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization. For more information, visit www.equityresearchservice.com.

SOURCE Investor Advisory Service