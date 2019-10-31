INVESTOR ALERT - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Twitter, Inc. ("Twitter" or the "Company") (NYSE: TWTR) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Twitter securities between August 6, 2019 and October 23, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/twtr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) while Twitter represented that it "fixed" certain issues relating to user choice settings designed to target advertising were not working as intended; (2) the changes implemented to fix these issues adversely affected Twitter's ability to target advertising, including the targeting of advertising through its Mobile App Promotion ("MAP") product, which caused a material decline in advertising revenue; and (3) as a result, Twitter's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/twtr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Twitter you have until December 30, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

