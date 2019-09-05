INVESTOR ALERT - AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. (AFSIA, AFSIB, AFSIC, AFSIM, AFSIN, AFSIP) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: October 28, 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. ("AmTrust" or "the Company") (OTCMKT: AFSIA, AFSIB, AFSIC, AFSIM, AFSIN, AFSIP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired AmTrust preferred stock between January 22, 2018 and January 18, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/afsi.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information. Specifically, the complaint alleges that in AmTrust's 2018 merger announcement, the Company said that unlike its common shares, which were being acquired in the Buyout, the six series of publicly traded AmTrust preferred stock were not being purchased in the Merger. The complaint continues to allege that AmTrust misleadingly indicated that the preferred shares would continue to be listed on the NYSE and would remain listed and outstanding after the Merger. The complaint also alleges that conflicting to these statements, on January 18, 2019, less than two months after the Merger, AmTrust revealed it would delist all six series of AmTrust preferred stock from the NYSE. Following this announcement, the preferred stock prices dropped close to 40%.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/afsi or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in AmTrust you have until October 28, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

