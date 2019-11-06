INVESTOR ALERT - AZZ, Inc. (AZZ) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AZZ, Inc. ("AZZ" or the "Company") (NYSE: AZZ) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased AZZ securities between July 3, 2018 and October 8, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/azz.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AZZ's internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (2) AZZ improperly implemented ASC 606 which resulted in improper revenue reconciliations; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about AZZ's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/azz or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in AZZ you have until January 3, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

